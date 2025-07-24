Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils National Cooperative Police 2025 To Set Up One Cooperative In Each Village

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday unveiled the National Cooperative Police 2025, saying that the government has set up the goal of having at least one cooperative in every village.

The policy aimed to strengthen grassroots cooperative units and ensure inclusive growth, especially among villages, farmers, women, Dalits, and tribal communities.



Speaking at the event, the home minister said, “In 2002, the Government of India introduced the Cooperative Policy. The second such policy has also been brought by the BJP government. We are moving forward to have at least one cooperative in every village.”

In a post on ‘X’, HM Shah said, “Today is a historic day for India’s cooperative sector, as under Modi ji’s leadership, the country will receive the new ‘National Cooperation Policy 2025’. This policy will prepare the cooperative movement for the future by connecting it with innovation, modern technology, and youth power.”

Shah added that cooperative institutions can be made more active and useful in the current economic scenario, and the role of the cooperative sector can be strengthened in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He further said, “The new cooperative policy 2025 aims to revive and modernise the cooperative sector as well as realise the vision of prosperity through cooperation by creating a roadmap at the grassroots level.”

The objective of the National Cooperative Policy is to make cooperative institutions inclusive, manage them professionally, prepare them for the future, and be able to create large-scale employment and livelihood opportunities, especially in rural India.

