Hospital Construction Scam: ED Raids Saurabh Bhardwaj’s Residence, 12 Other Locations In Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids on Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s residence in Delhi.

The agency also raided nearly a dozen other locations in connection with a scam case. It is related to the construction of hospitals during his tenure as Delhi’s health minister.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) had also flagged irregularities in the construction of hospitals during the AAP regime.

According to reports, more than 24 hospital projects were sanctioned at a cost of more than five thousand five hundred crore rupees in 2018-19, Delhi ACB stated.

The Enforcement Directorate lodged an FIR, alleging a scam.

What Is The Hospital Construction Scam?

Reports suggest that the AAP government had sanctioned Rs 5,590 crore for the construction of 24 hospitals in 2018–19 to construct ICU hospitals within six months. Even after three years, the work remained uncompleted, it revealed. However, 50% of the sanctioned funds were reportedly used.

