Balrampur Conversion Racket: ED Attaches Rs. 13.02 Crore Property Of Chhangur Baba’s Associate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday provisionally attached 13 immovable properties of over Rs. 13.02 crore of Neetu Naveen Rohra in Utraula tehsil of Balrampur district under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The property was attached in connection with a money laundering case related to Chhangur Baba & others for conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, utilisation of foreign funding and activities posing a potential threat to national security, the ED stated in a post on X.

ED, Lucknow has provisionally attached 13 immovable properties located in Utraula, District Balrampur, Uttar Pradeshworth Rs. 13.02 Crore, acquired by Nitu Navin Rohra, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with a money laundering case related to Chhangur Baba & others… pic.twitter.com/B5TGze2LJv

— ED (@dir_ed) August 25, 2025Chhangur Baba played a key role in a multi-crore illegal religious conversion racket, and Neetu Naveen Rohra was his key aide, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The ED’s Lucknow zonal office launched an investigation based on an FIR registered by ATS, it added. The FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Who Are Chhangur Baba And Naveen Rohra?

Chhangur Baba, also known as Pir Baba, hit the headlines as his property was attached by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged religious conversion case. At the beginning of his life, he served as village head (Pradhan). Around 2015, he spent time in Mumbai and Saudi Arabia and transformed himself into a spiritual figure.

During the investigation, it was found that he has property estimated between Rs 100 crore and over Rs 300 crore. According to several reports, the district administration bulldozed an illegal building owned by him.

Naveen Rohra, who was initially a businessman, converted to Islam along with his wife Neetu and daughter, and became closely involved in Chhangur Baba’s network.

Reports suggest that he controlled a Panama-based shell company. Arrest and Investigation:

He was arrested and handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA. Recently, the ED attached immovable properties worth around ₹13 crore of his wife, Neetu Naveen Rohra, in Utraula tehsil of Balrampur district.

