Home > India > 'She Was Harassed For Running A Parlour', Says Father Of Dowry Murder Victim In Greater Noida

‘She Was Harassed For Running A Parlour’, Says Father Of Dowry Murder Victim In Greater Noida

Nikki Bhati’s father alleged her in-laws harassed her for dowry, even when she tried to run a parlour. Demanding justice, he urged CM Yogi to order bulldozer action on their house. Police have arrested all four accused in the Greater Noida case.

Nikki Bhati’s father demands strict action against in-laws after dowry murder in Greater Noida. (Photo: ANI)
Nikki Bhati’s father demands strict action against in-laws after dowry murder in Greater Noida. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 26, 2025 10:38:55 IST

The father of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly killed in a dowry murder case in Greater Noida, alleged that the in-laws harassed his daughter for money, even troubling her when she tried to run a parlour. He has demanded strict action against the accused.

Bhikhari Singh Payla expressed satisfaction with the administration’s response so far and also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order bulldozer action against the accused family’s house, where his daughter was set on fire.

Speaking to ANI, Bhikhari Singh Payla said, “We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won’t come back, but such monsters should be destroyed.”

A Father’s emotional appeal

“The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed…She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same…They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour…I had given Rs 1.5 lakh for the parlour,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested all four accused in Greater Noida’s dowry murder case and informed them that they will be interrogated, following which the investigation of the case will progress. Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki. However, Bhati denied the allegations.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Are The Four Behind Bars In Nikki Bhati’s Murder? Inside The Greater Noida Dowry Case

