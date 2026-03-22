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Home > India News > How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

Datta Meghe, veteran BJP leader, passed away at 89, leaving behind a long political legacy in Maharashtra and at the national level.

Datta Meghe Dies At 89 (Image: X)
Datta Meghe Dies At 89 (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 22, 2026 23:02:20 IST

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How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

Datta Meghe died aged 89 on Sunday. Meghe was a senior BJP politician having served as both a state and national politician and was a successful grassroots campaigner, who contributed significantly to regional politics over the length of his career.

Datta Meghe Political Journey

His political career started when he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; he was elected to multiple terms from 1978 until the early 1990s. After establishing himself politically at the regional level, he became a M.P. in the Lok Sabha with multiple representatives from areas including Nagpur, Ramtek and Wardha at the national level.

Eventually, Meghe became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2002, which further elevated him to the rank of senior parliamentarian. While he originally began his banking career attached to the Indian National Congress; he worked with several different parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and finally joined the BJP.

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Datta Meghe Contributions

In addition to his political accomplishments, Meghe was recognized for his contributions to education and healthcare and developed a vast network of institutions that provide schools, engineering colleges, medical colleges, and hospitals in rural areas. Furthermore, his efforts were directed towards providing accessibility and affordability of quality education and healthcare to individuals living outside of the major cities.

Reports indicate that Meghe’s death has produced a significant absence in Maharashtra’s political landscape. According to one article, he has “left a big hole” in the political system, which reflects the significant impact that he had over several parties and geographical regions.

Datta Meghe Legacy

Public officials and politicians from all political parties have offered condolences and shared memories of his long public life, including his contributions. While specific official statements are still being produced, many of the initial responses were about Meghe’s commitment to public service and his role in developing numerous institutions that continue to provide services to thousands of people.

Datta Meghe’s family includes his two sons; sameer is committed to public service and political activity too like his father. however, the legacy of Datta Meghey covers a much broader scope than just electoral political activity. The legacy of Datta Meghey also includes having a lasting impact on education, healthcare, and rural to urban development.

Also Read: Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? BJP’s Trump Card, Staunch Critic of Communist–Congress Rule, Aiming to Expand NDA’s Vote Base in Kerala Assembly Election 2026   

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How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

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How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

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How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics
How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics
How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics
How Did Datta Meghe Die? Veteran BJP Leader Passes Away At 89, Leaving ‘Big Void’ In Maharashtra Politics

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