Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? BJP’s Trump Card, Staunch Critic of Communist–Congress Rule, Aiming to Expand NDA’s Vote Base in Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: The Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

Kerala Elections: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Emerges as BJP’s Key Face

Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in four states and a Union Territory this year.

While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 9, Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, and Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Results for all these states will be declared on May 4.

Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar was born on May 31, 1964, in Ahmedabad, but he spent most of his childhood in Delhi. His family was middle-class, and his parents stressed discipline and education; honestly, those values stuck with him and shaped his whole path.

He finished school in Delhi and then jumped into engineering for college. Rajeev earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology.

He then headed to the US and picked up a Master’s in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology. That mix of engineering and tech really set him up for the big moves he made later.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s career

Rajeev started his career in the US, working for tech companies. In the early ’90s, he moved back to India and joined the BPL Group, helping them build out their telecom business. In 1994, he launched BPL Mobile Communications, one of India’s first mobile service providers. The company grew fast and became a big name during India’s mobile boom, thanks to Rajeev’s leadership.

After leaving BPL Mobile, Rajeev shifted gears and found success as an investor and entrepreneur. He founded Jupiter Capital, a private investment firm that’s got its fingers in media, tech, and infrastructure.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Key Political Achievements

Rajeev Chandrasekhar stepped into politics back in 2006 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. He ran as an independent, but had the backing of the National Democratic Alliance.

As time went on, he got closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party and officially became a BJP member in 2018.

He’s served multiple terms in the Rajya Sabha, representing Karnataka, and has been pretty active in key parliamentary committees i.e. finance, defense, and information technology, just to name a few.

In July 2021, he took on the role of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Narendra Modi’s government.

Throughout his career, Rajeev has had a major hand in shaping India’s digital and tech landscape. He’s focused hard on boosting the digital economy, supporting startups, and strengthening cybersecurity.

He’s pushed for better digital infrastructure, promoted electronics manufacturing within India, and helped reinforce data protection and internet governance policies. He’s also a strong advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Alongside all this, he’s consistently spoken out on national security, defence modernisation, and economic reforms, making sure those issues get attention.

Beyond politics, Chandrasekhar has built a strong presence in business. Through Jupiter Capital, he’s put money into all sorts of industries, media, technology, you name it. He’s especially made his mark in the media world, holding stakes in several regional news networks.

What is Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s net worth?

Chandrasekhar presented his nomination papers to the returning officer on Saturday, with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, in attendance.

The Nemom contest is likely to be a close one with the BJP leader being challenged by V Sivankutty of CPI(M) and K S Sabarinadhan of the Congress.

According to PTI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala, has in his nomination affidavit for the upcoming Assembly elections, total assets of more than Rs 93 crore. He is also facing off against the Nemom constituency, whose polling is set to be held on April 9.

Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar married to?

On the personal side, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is married to Anju Chandrasekhar, who’s an entrepreneur herself. Despite his busy public and political life, he tends to keep his private life under the radar.

What really makes Rajeev Chandrasekhar stand out is how he shifted gears from being a tech entrepreneur to a policymaker. He’s got experience in business, technology, and government, and over the past twenty years, he’s helped shape India’s digital growth and political scene.

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