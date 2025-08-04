Home > India > How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?

How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?

The security agencies on August 04, 2025, Monday confirmed that they have clear evidence of the Pakistani nationalities of the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, according to PTI.

Representational Image (Photo Credit- ANI)
Representational Image (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 4, 2025 14:04:00 IST

New Delhi: The security agencies on August 04, 2025, Monday confirmed that they have clear evidence of the Pakistani nationalities of the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, according to PTI. As per the security agencies, they have clear proof, including the Pakistani government documents, biometric data and the Karachi-made chocolates, which confirmed that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were Pakistani nationals. As mentioned in the PTI report, the officials confirmed that there was no local amongst the terrorists. The three Pakistani nationals were senior Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives killed in an encounter in the Dachigam forest near Srinagar on July 28 during the Operation Mahadev. 

Operation ShivShakti

Just after the Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army launched another military operation, codenamed Operation ShivShakti, that foiled the infiltration bid by two terrorists. According to the official statement from the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on X (previously Twitter), two terrorists were killed during this encounter, while they were trying to infiltrate the Line of Control. The official statement added that synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from the Indian Army’s intelligence units and Jammu Kashmir Police led to the successful operation (Operation ShivShakti). The official statement mentioned that three weapons have been recovered and the operation is in progress.

According to ANI, further details in the Operation ShivShakti were awaited. 

What happened in the Pahalgam terror attack?

In the Pahalgam terror attack, the terrorists had attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. 26 civilians were killed in this attack. In retaliation to this attack, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian government that led to the precision missile strikes on Pakistan.

Also read: Operation ShivShakti: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists, Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

Tags: Operation Mahadevpahalgam terror attackPakistani nationals Pahalgam terror attack

RELATED News

Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter
PM Modi Reaches Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay His Last Tribute To Ex CM Shibu Soren
Eli Lilly Inaugurates Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, CM Revanth Calls It ‘Nerve Center’
Three Pakistani LeT Terrorists Killed In Dachigam Encounter, Biometric And GPS Data Confirms Identity

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?
How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?
How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?
How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?