How The Security Agencies Confirmed The Pakistani Nationalities Of The Pahalgam Attack Terrorists?

New Delhi: The security agencies on August 04, 2025, Monday confirmed that they have clear evidence of the Pakistani nationalities of the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, according to PTI. As per the security agencies, they have clear proof, including the Pakistani government documents, biometric data and the Karachi-made chocolates, which confirmed that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were Pakistani nationals. As mentioned in the PTI report, the officials confirmed that there was no local amongst the terrorists. The three Pakistani nationals were senior Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives killed in an encounter in the Dachigam forest near Srinagar on July 28 during the Operation Mahadev.

Operation ShivShakti

Just after the Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army launched another military operation, codenamed Operation ShivShakti, that foiled the infiltration bid by two terrorists. According to the official statement from the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on X (previously Twitter), two terrorists were killed during this encounter, while they were trying to infiltrate the Line of Control. The official statement added that synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from the Indian Army’s intelligence units and Jammu Kashmir Police led to the successful operation (Operation ShivShakti). The official statement mentioned that three weapons have been recovered and the operation is in progress.

#WhiteKnightCorps#OPERATION SHIVSHAKTI In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 30, 2025

According to ANI, further details in the Operation ShivShakti were awaited.

What happened in the Pahalgam terror attack?

In the Pahalgam terror attack, the terrorists had attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. 26 civilians were killed in this attack. In retaliation to this attack, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian government that led to the precision missile strikes on Pakistan.

