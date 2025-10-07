LIVE TV
Home > India > 'I Am Not Afraid Of Anyone' Viral Video From Kanpur Shows Policeman Brutally Beating Student, Officer Suspended

A viral video from Kanpur shows cop Amit Vikram Tripathi punching, kicking and abusing student Akshay Pratap Singh at Kidwai Nagar outpost. The officer has been suspended and shunted to police lines after outrage, with a probe ordered into the assault.

Shocking video from Kanpur shows cop punching, kicking and abusing a student (Screengrab: X/@TARUNspeakss)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 7, 2025 03:50:20 IST

A disturbing viral video from Kanpur has made waves on social media, featuring a police officer assaulting a student brutally within the Kidwai Nagar outpost. The horrific images of the officer punching, kicking, and abusing the young man have stirred outrage on a mass scale, prompting the authorities to act swiftly.

The indicted officer, outpost-in-charge Amit Vikram Tripathi, was recorded dragging the student, shouting abuses, and beating him several times as onlookers captured the scene on camera. In the video, the student, Akshay Pratap Singh, is heard crying out, “How are you dragging me? What have I done?”before he is hit again and warned.

As per initial reports, the incident took place on October 5, 2025, when Tripathi had stopped the student for allegedly overspeeding and confiscated his motorcycle. Even after the student owned up to his fault and apologized, the officer continued with his attack, muttering, “I am not afraid of anyone.”

Watch here:



The viral clip brought with it intense reactions on the internet, with citizens and activists deploring the act as another example of unbridled police brutality in Uttar Pradesh. Many called for firm action and demanded reforms to bring about public confidence in the police.

In response to the anger, Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Deependra Nath Chaudhary, confirmed that the cop has been suspended and posted to police lines. A departmental probe has also been launched, with the authorities assuring stern action on the basis of the probe.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS