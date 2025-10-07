Is Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Eyeing Alinagar Assembly Seat In Bihar Elections 2025?

Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur can be entering the political arena as rumours surround her possible contest in the next Bihar Assembly elections from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga.

Before the date of Bihar poll was announced, Thakur met BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, fueling speculation on whether the party will make her a candidate. Posting pictures of the Tawde-Thakur meeting on his X handle, Tawde posted that Thakur and her relatives left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime, and now she wants to come back, motivated by development in the state.

The family that left Bihar in 1995 during Lalu Raj’s tenure, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur ji, wants to return, seeing the pace of changing Bihar. Today, Union Minister @nityanandraibjp ji and I urged her to contribute for the people and development of Bihar. Best wishes to Bihar’s daughter Maithili Thakur ji!” — Vinod Tawde







Thakur reshared the post on her X handle, stating,

The individuals who have big dreams for Bihar, every interaction with them makes me remember the strength of vision and service. Grateful and blessed from the heart.

The singer, who was designated ‘State Icon’ of Bihar by the Election Commission, is immensely popular and influential in her native state. She was trained in Indian classical and folk music and learned music from her grandfather and father. She was awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 for her work in the folk music of Bihar.

Maithili Thakur was born on 25 July 2000. She rose to popularity through TV contests such as Little Champs and Indian Idol Junior, and has brought out albums such as Ya Rabba. She also has a hit YouTube channel where she performs the Ramcharitmanas with her brothers.

The Bihar Assembly election 2025 is to be conducted in two phases, and the term of the existing 243-member Assembly expires on November 22, 2025. With the changing political alignments in Bihar, such as JD(U)’s changing allegiances with NDA and Mahagathbandhan in recent times, the addition of a well-known cultural personality like Thakur may put a new twist to the election battle.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan And Prashant Kishor Battle For Political Supremacy