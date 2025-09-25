LIVE TV
Home > India > "I Respect All Religion, Salute To My Police Force…": Mamata Banerjee In Her Durga Puja Pandal Inauguration, Kolkata

“I Respect All Religion, Salute To My Police Force…”: Mamata Banerjee In Her Durga Puja Pandal Inauguration, Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the police for their tireless service during festivals and disasters, highlighting their humanitarian work, including relief camps and community kitchens. She commended the Bodyguard Line officers for buying an ambulance with their own funds, naming it “Sebashree.” Banerjee lauded the Jagannath Dham-themed Puja organized by the police and encouraged greater women’s participation in the force.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 25, 2025 19:55:42 IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday praised the police for their tireless efforts during festivals and emergencies, calling them “indispensable to society.” Speaking at the Bodyguard Line Puja, she said the world cannot function without police support. She highlighted how officers often sacrifice personal time to serve the public and respond immediately during disasters. “During any festival, you hardly get time at home. In every disaster, you are the first to step in, and despite that, nobody hears complaints from you. Salute to my police family,” she said.

Banerjee acknowledged the humanitarian work of the police, noting their initiatives such as relief camps and community kitchens during crises. She mentioned that officers of the Bodyguard Line even bought an ambulance from their own funds, which she named “Sebashree.” She stressed that their dedication goes beyond duty, reflecting selfless service for the community. The Chief Minister’s recognition of such contributions emphasizes the vital role of the police in maintaining public welfare and supporting citizens during difficult times, highlighting their commitment to both emergency response and social responsibility.

Jagannath Dham Puja Theme Earns Praise

The Chief Minister praised the police for organizing a Jagannath Dham-themed Puja, calling it the “best” despite their busy schedules. She encouraged greater participation of women in the police force in the coming years. Reflecting on her tenure as MP from Jadavpur, she recalled reaching the Bodyguard Line by boat due to heavy waterlogging, highlighting improvements made under the current government and Mayor Firhad Hakim. Banerjee credited the administration for transforming and beautifying the area, combining cultural celebration with community engagement.

CM Advocates Communal Harmony

Banerjee sent a clear message to critics, stating, “There are always some people who only want to spread negativity. Even I face abuses every day, but I continue to work relentlessly.” She emphasized her respect for all religions, languages, and communities while expressing concern when local languages are disrespected. Her remarks underline a commitment to communal harmony, inclusivity, and protecting cultural identity. The Chief Minister stressed that unity and respect among communities remain central to her governance approach, and she urged citizens to maintain peace and cooperation during cultural and public events.

Banerjee announced plans to build a world-class Durgangan within two years, modeled on the Jagannath Dham. She confirmed that the land has been identified, the cabinet has approved the plan, and a trust has been formed to oversee construction. The Chief Minister said construction would begin soon, offering a new cultural landmark for the city. This project aims to enhance cultural infrastructure, attract visitors, and celebrate local heritage while strengthening civic engagement. Banerjee’s announcement reinforces her vision of developing public spaces that combine tradition, modern facilities, and community participation.

Tags: Durga Puja pandalmamata banerjeeMamata Banerjee SpeechWest Bengal Police

QUICK LINKS