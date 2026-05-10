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Home > India News > ‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Baramati MP Supriya Sule met with an accident on Saturday after a speeding car, allegedly being driven recklessly, crashed into her vehicle on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule met with an accident on Saturday after a speeding car, allegedly being driven recklessly, crashed into her vehicle on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Photo: ANI
Baramati MP Supriya Sule met with an accident on Saturday after a speeding car, allegedly being driven recklessly, crashed into her vehicle on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 01:51 IST

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‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Baramati MP Supriya Sule met with an accident on Saturday after a speeding car, allegedly being driven recklessly, crashed into her vehicle on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Sule and the other passengers were safe and did not suffer any injuries, though the car was damaged.

”While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when a vehicle rammed into my car due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” she said in a social media post.

”Incidents like these are a serious reminder that over speeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk. I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all,” she said.

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Supriya Sule Says Seat Belt Saved Her After Pune-Mumbai Expressway Crash

Speaking more about the accident, Sule said the speeding vehicle hit the same side of the car where she was sitting. She was seated in the back and was wearing a seat belt, which she said helped keep her safe during the crash. The impact badly damaged the car door, but everyone inside escaped unharmed. Remembering the scary moments after the accident, she again highlighted the importance of wearing seat belts. She said the incident should remind people to drive carefully and follow safety rules on highways.


NCRB Report Highlights Rising Overspeeding Accidents And Road Deaths In India

Incidents of reckless driving have been rising across the country. According to Wednesday’s report of the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024’ of National Crime Records Bureau, about 61.2% of road accidents in 2024 were caused by overspeeding. The report stated that 1,01,649 people lost their lives and 2,83,162 others were injured in these accidents.

Also Read: VCK-DMK Split Happening? Thol. Thirumavalavan Clarifies Stance After Backing CM-Designate TVK Chief Vijay

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‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

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‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

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‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
‘I Urge Everyone To Wear Seat Belts’: Supriya Sule Escapes Unharmed After Her Car Hit On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

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