IAF Pilot Killed, Ball Of Flames Erupt, WATCH The Moment When Tejas Fighter Jet Crashed Duiring Dubai Air Show

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet met with a drastic accident on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The aircraft went down near Al Maktoum International Airport, where spectators saw a plume of thick black smoke rising from the crash site.

The IAF confirmed that the pilot died in the accident. In an official statement, the force said it deeply regrets the loss and stands with the pilot’s family. The statement added that the IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to examine the cause of the crash and gather all technical and operational details.

Eyewitnesses said the fighter jet went down at around 2:10 pm local time while performing a display routine. Videos showed the aircraft losing altitude rapidly. According to sources, the pilot failed to recover from a negative G-Force turn, which is a manoeuvre where the aircraft experiences force in the direction opposite to gravity.

This type of turn puts extreme pressure on both the pilot and the aircraft. The Tejas aircraft involved in the incident was a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, designed for high-precision air-combat operations.

A clearer video of the Indian Air Force LCA Tejas before the crash has emerged and it appears to be a case of a misjudged manoeuvre by the aircrew. The LCA Tejas was performing aerobatics at the Dubai Air Show 2025. pic.twitter.com/aZBMarve3p — Tactical Tipu (@Tactical_Tipu) November 21, 2025

Crash Occurs at Major Global Aviation Exhibition

The crash took place during the Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aviation events. The exhibition attracts global defence manufacturers, government delegations, and aviation companies. This year’s event saw several high-value announcements, including major aircraft orders by Emirates and FlyDubai. Large crowds had gathered near the runway to watch the Tejas perform. The aircraft was in the middle of its scheduled demonstration when the mishap occurred. Many spectators captured the incident on video, and organisers immediately activated emergency procedures to manage the situation and secure the crash site.

2nd Tejas Crash in Less Than Two Years

This crash marks the second major accident involving a Tejas fighter in under two years. In March 2024, a Tejas aircraft crashed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking the first crash in the fighter’s operational history since its first test flight in 2001. The pilot survived that incident by using the aircraft’s emergency ejection system. Before these two accidents, the Tejas programme had maintained a strong safety record. The aircraft has served as a key part of India’s strategy to upgrade its fighter fleet, reduce import dependency, and strengthen indigenous defence capabilities.

What Is Tejas Plane?

The Tejas is a 4.5-generation multi-role combat aircraft built to perform air-defence, offensive support, and close-combat missions. It is known for being one of the lightest fighters in its category. One of its most important safety features is the Martin-Baker zero-zero ejection seat, which allows pilots to eject safely even at zero speed and zero altitude.

The system uses explosive charges to blow off the canopy and propel the pilot clear of the aircraft before parachutes deploy. Despite this advanced system, the pilot of the crashed jet could not eject, according to initial reports.

People attending the air show watched the aircraft perform several manoeuvres before it lost height. Videos show the jet descending sharply before hitting the ground, followed by a large explosion and black smoke. Security teams, emergency responders, and fire units rushed to the spot as crowds moved back from viewing areas. Organisers suspended the demonstration briefly. The incident caused concern among visitors, many of whom had gathered to watch the Tejas showcase as part of India’s growing presence in global defence exhibitions.

