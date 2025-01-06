ICMR Says HMPV Already In Circulation; India Reports Two Cases

Amid growing concerns over the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), India's top medical body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), issued an alert on Monday, confirming that the virus is already in circulation in the country

Amid growing concerns over the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), India’s top medical body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), issued an alert on Monday, confirming that the virus is already in circulation in the country. While the situation is being closely monitored, the ICMR reassured the public that India is well-equipped to manage any potential rise in respiratory illnesses caused by the virus.

Two Cases Reported in Bengaluru

The ICMR’s alert comes after two cases of HMPV were reported in Bengaluru. These involved a 3-month-old baby, who has already been discharged from the hospital, and an 8-month-old infant, who is currently recovering. The health department confirmed that neither of the infants nor their families had a recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other countries or regions.

Both cases were detected through routine surveillance of respiratory pathogens. The health department continues to monitor the situation and track other possible cases.

Global Presence of HMPV, No Unusual Surge in India

The ICMR emphasized that HMPV is not a new threat and is already circulating globally, including in India. “It is emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries,” the statement said. Despite the virus’s circulation, there has been no unusual increase in cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in India, according to the current data from the ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

The ICMR also noted that, while the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, it will continue to track trends in HMPV throughout the year.

Health Bodies Actively Monitoring the Situation

In response to the growing concern, India’s Centre has been actively monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially after the surge in cases reported from China. A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), comprising representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the ICMR, and other health organizations, recently met to assess the situation.

Health authorities across various states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, have issued guidelines to citizens to stay vigilant. Kerala Health Minister Veena George has also advised vulnerable groups like the elderly and pregnant women to wear masks. However, she reassured that there is no need for panic at this time.

Understanding HMPV: Symptoms and Risks

HMPV, first discovered in 2001, is a member of the Pneumoviridae family, which includes the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Common symptoms of HMPV infection include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

In some cases, HMPV can lead to pneumonia or chronic respiratory conditions, especially in vulnerable individuals. The virus is transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or direct personal contact with an infected person.

Vulnerable Populations and Precautionary Measures

Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing severe illnesses if they contract HMPV. As with other respiratory viruses, it is crucial for people in these groups to take extra precautions.

To prevent the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses, health experts recommend frequent hand washing, maintaining a safe distance from sick individuals, and wearing masks, especially in crowded places.

No Need to Panic: Government and Health Authorities Reassure Public

Despite the concerns over HMPV, the ICMR and state health authorities have emphasized that the situation is under control. They have reiterated that there is currently no need for panic, as India is well-prepared to handle any increase in respiratory illnesses.

The ICMR will continue its surveillance efforts, and the Union Health Ministry will monitor any developments closely to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

As HMPV circulates globally, the public is urged to stay informed and follow recommended health guidelines to protect themselves and their communities from potential outbreaks.

