‘If Firecrackers Are To Be Banned….’: What Did The Bench Of CJI BR Gavai And Justice K Vinod Chandran Said About Firecracker Ban?

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran at the Supreme Court on Friday (September 12, 2025) asked that why the people of other cities should not be getting pollution free air when citizens in NCR are entitled to pollution free air. As per the bench, just because this is the capital city or the Supreme Court is situated in this area, it should not mean only they get pollution free air. The bench further said, “I was in Amritsar last winter and the pollution was worse than Delhi. Whatever policy has to be there, it has to be on a pan India basis.”

The bench added that no preferential treatment can be there for Delhi because they’re elite citizens of the country. As per the bench, if firecrackers are to be banned then they should be banned across India as reported in the ANI.

Year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers

In July 2025, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had announced a comprehensive and immediate year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers. This ban has been imposed within the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. This new directive was issued as a public notice in July 2025 under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986. It applies to all individuals, organisations, and institutions and requires strict compliance. Any violation of this ban will result in legal action.

Similar ban imposed on the crackers in 2024

In 2024, when the Aam Aadmi Party was in power in Delhi, the Delhi government had imposed an “all-pervasive, permanent” ban on firecrackers with immediate effect. The Delhi government had also informed about it to the Supreme Court.

