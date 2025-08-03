‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 02, 2025 after he was convicted in one of four cases of rape and sexual harassment registered against him in 2024. Now, according to The Hindu, the Special Investigation team (SIT) chief B.K. Singh. Has announced that it is willing to file more cases if other survivors of sexual abuse and rape take courage from the judgment in the first case against former MP for Hassan Prajwal Revanna and come forward.

BK Singh, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was addressing a press conference following the sentencing of Prajwal for rape on August 02, 2025. According to Mr Singh, there were many survivors who did not lodge a complaint. He further said, “We hope the verdict in the case, awarding maximum punishment to the accused in one year and four months after the case was registered, will give some solace to all the survivors who did not step forward and file a complaint. If these survivors lodge complaints even now, we will book cases.”

What do we know about the rape case in which the former Hassan MP was found guilty?

According to The News Minute, the rape survivor is a 47-year-old farm labourer and had filed a complaint. In the complaint, the rape survivor stated that she had been raped on three occasions by Prajwal Revanna, twice at a farmhouse in Gannikada in Hassan and once at Revanna’s family residence in Bengaluru. The News Minute report stated that these incidents were said to have taken place in 2021. When thousands of sexually explicit video clips of assault, allegedly shot by Prajwal, started circulating just before polling for the Parliamentary elections in April 2024, the complaint was lodged.



