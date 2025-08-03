Home > India > ‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

After the former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment, SIT Chief BK Singh said while addressing a press conference, "We hope the verdict in the case, awarding maximum punishment to the accused in one year and four months after the case was registered, will give some solace to all the survivors who did not step forward and file a complaint. If these survivors lodge complaints even now, we will book cases.”

Former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna (Photo Credit- ANI)
Former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 3, 2025 14:37:00 IST

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 02, 2025 after he was convicted in one of four cases of rape and sexual harassment registered against him in 2024. Now, according to The Hindu, the Special Investigation team (SIT) chief B.K. Singh. Has announced that it is willing to file more cases if other survivors of sexual abuse and rape take courage from the judgment in the first case against former MP for Hassan Prajwal Revanna and come forward. 

BK Singh, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was addressing a press conference following the sentencing of Prajwal for rape on August 02, 2025. According to Mr Singh, there were many survivors who did not lodge a complaint. He further said, “We hope the verdict in the case, awarding maximum punishment to the accused in one year and four months after the case was registered, will give some solace to all the survivors who did not step forward and file a complaint. If these survivors lodge complaints even now, we will book cases.”

What do we know about the rape case in which the former Hassan MP was found guilty?

According to The News Minute, the rape survivor is a 47-year-old farm labourer and had filed a complaint. In the complaint, the rape survivor stated that she had been raped on three occasions by Prajwal Revanna, twice at a farmhouse in Gannikada in Hassan and once at Revanna’s family residence in Bengaluru. The News Minute report stated that these incidents were said to have taken place in 2021. When thousands of sexually explicit video clips of assault, allegedly shot by Prajwal, started circulating just before polling for the Parliamentary elections in April 2024, the complaint was lodged. 

Also read: Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Imprisonment In Rape Case: Bengaluru Special Court Verdict

Tags: BK Singh Additional Director-General of PoliceFormer Hassan MP Prajwal RevannaSIT chief BK Singh

RELATED News

Four Indian-Origin Seniors Missing in U.S. Road Trip, last Seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania
Nagpur Police Arrest Man For Bomb Threat To Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s House
Evidence Lapse: Lost Witness Statements Lead to Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Trial
11 Dead, 4 Critical After SUV Falls Into Canal in Gonda, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
Friendship Day, Political Way: Bonds That Survive Power, Egos And Polls

LATEST NEWS

‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
Nick Hogan Overwhelmed as WWE Honors Hulk at SummerSlam Tribute
PCB Bans Pakistan Team From Future Participation In World Championship Of Legends After India Refused To Play
Drone Strike Sets Sochi Oil Depot on Fire in Russia-Ukraine War; Moscow Pledges Revenge
Coolie Trailer Launch: Aamir Khan Touches Rajinikanth’s Feet, Superstar Stops Him, Embraces With Warm Hug
Beyond Breast Cancer: Hidden Cancers And Warning Signs Every Woman Should Not Ignore
Rajinikanth Opens Up About His Experience As A Coolie, Recalls Heart-Wrenching Memory From His Childhood
Naomi vs Cardi B: WWE Champion Issued a SummerSlam Warning
4–4 Chaos: Brazil Win Copa America In Wildest Final Ever
Bengaluru Police Arrest 2 For Sending Rape, Death Threats To Actress Ramya
‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case
‘If These Survivors Lodge Complaints Even Now, We Will Book Cases’, SIT Chief BK Singh On Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?