IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss

Delhi witnessed the opening of its first IKEA store today at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, attracting large crowds eager to explore the Swedish furniture and home décor brand. Ahead of the launch, several content creators got an exclusive preview of the outlet, including its popular food section that has become an integral part of the IKEA experience.

Food and lifestyle influencer Arjun Madan shared glimpses from the IKEA café, showcasing the menu and the overall dining experience offered to Delhi customers.

Swedish and Local Flavours on the Menu

IKEA’s Delhi outlet offers its signature Swedish dishes while adapting to local tastes. Visitors can enjoy the brand’s famous chicken meatballs, hot dogs, cheesecakes, vegetable chips, cinnamon buns, and other desserts. “IKEA is in Delhi and I obviously shopped a lot but I was so excited about the IKEA café!” wrote Madan on Instagram. During his visit, he tried the chicken hot dog, lingonberry spritzer, and chicken meatballs topped with lingonberry jam. According to IKEA, Swedes traditionally pair this jam with meatballs, mashed potatoes, and cream sauce, making it a staple in their cafés worldwide.

Vegetarian-Friendly Choices for Indian Customers

IKEA has also ensured vegetarian options for its Delhi customers. While veggie meatballs were not part of the menu during Madan’s visit, they are available in other IKEA India cafés.

Vegetarians can choose the veggie hot dog or assorted vegetable chips, offering variety alongside Swedish favourites. IKEA’s blend of international and Indian-friendly dishes has become a key part of its global retail experience. The food court aims to attract not just shoppers but also food lovers looking for a unique dining experience in Delhi.

IKEA’s Expansion in India

IKEA began its retail operations in India in 2018, starting with its first store in Hyderabad. Over the last seven years, the company has opened outlets in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru. The new Delhi store marks a significant step in IKEA’s expansion plans in the country. Ankit Ghai, Country Selling Manager and Chief Business Officer, wrote on LinkedIn, “The IKEA store in Delhi is the first of many to come very very soon!” He invited customers to enjoy the brand’s home furnishing products, including the iconic BILLY bookcase, alongside Swedish meatballs and hot dogs.

