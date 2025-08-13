LIVE TV
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: HM Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor At His Residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah hoisted the tricolour at their Delhi residence as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched nationwide ahead of Independence Day. The fourth edition of the initiative has registered over 5 lakh youth volunteers to inspire citizens to proudly display the national flag.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign
Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 10:10:27 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the Indian tricolour at their residence in Delhi’s Krishna Menon Marg as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign ahead of Independence Day. Visuals from the event showed the couple unfurling a several-feet-long Tiranga on their terrace. The residence was decorated in the colours of the national flag. The Ministry of Culture launched the fourth edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 11 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative to inspire citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hearts.

Fourth Edition of Har Ghar Tiranga Launched

The Ministry of Culture announced that more than 5 lakh young people have registered for the fourth year of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated, “This year, we are going to celebrate the fourth edition of Tiranga campaign, for which more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. These youths will inspire people for the Tiranga campaign.” The initiative aims to unite the nation in celebrating the Indian National Flag while spreading awareness about its significance as a living symbol of democracy and independence.

Campaign Aims to Foster Patriotism and Unity

Addressing a press conference, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described Har Ghar Tiranga as “more than a campaign — it is an emotional movement that unites 1.4 billion Indians.” The campaign seeks to instill patriotism, foster civic pride, and spread awareness about the symbolic value of the Tiranga. On this occasion, Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, presented an overview of the campaign. Senior officials, including Abhijit Sinha from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Samir Kumar from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, shared plans for events organised by their respective ministries.

Symbolism and Purpose of Har Ghar Tiranga

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the Indian National Flag with pride, transforming it from a formal association to a personal connection. The Ministry of Culture stated that bringing the Tiranga home serves as an expression of unity, integrity, and progress. It also stands as a tribute to the sacrifices made for India’s independence and as a pledge to uphold democratic values. The campaign continues to grow as a people’s movement, with participation from all sections of society ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Must Read: Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

amit shah Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

