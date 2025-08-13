LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

The Delhi Metro has intensified security checks across all stations ahead of the 79th Independence Day, with CISF-led screening continuing until August 16. Authorities have deployed drones, AI-enabled cameras, and thousands of security personnel across key locations in the national capital.

Delhi Metro Tightens Security Checks
Delhi Metro Tightens Security Checks

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 08:52:00 IST

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has increased security checks across all stations ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. It has advised commuters to plan their travel in advance and expect longer queues during peak hours due to enhanced screening. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is leading the intensified checks, which will continue until August 16. The DMRC posted on X, urging passengers to allow extra time for their journeys and cooperate with security staff. Additional CISF personnel have been deployed at metro stations to manage crowd flow and carry out inspections.

Passengers Urged to Cooperate with Security Personnel

The DMRC has asked commuters to keep their belongings ready for inspection to help speed up the process. It has also informed travellers that some may be required to undergo frisking if necessary. Security teams are conducting strict entry checks, with each bag and personal item screened. Passengers have been reminded to remain patient during peak hours when queues may be longer than usual. Authorities emphasised that the cooperation of passengers will ensure smooth functioning of metro services while maintaining high safety standards during the Independence Day period.

Delhi Deploys High-Tech Surveillance for Safety

Authorities have increased surveillance measures in Delhi, adding drone detection grids and an expanded CCTV network for the Independence Day period. High-rise buildings near the Red Fort are under rooftop patrol by monitoring teams and snipers. According to officials, around 10,000 soldiers, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been positioned throughout the city. In addition, nearly 10,000 Delhi Police officers and more than 3,000 traffic police officials are deployed. Security coverage also includes 700 cameras equipped with facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor crowds and track any suspicious activity.

Security Boost at Airports, Stations, and Public Places

Security forces have strengthened checks at major public areas across Delhi. The Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, bus terminals, shopping centres, and marketplaces are under enhanced watch. Officers are monitoring entry and exit points, using surveillance equipment and physical inspections to ensure public safety. Special teams have been assigned to handle emergencies and manage large gatherings. The DMRC and CISF continue to coordinate with other security agencies to ensure smooth public movement while maintaining a strong security presence during the Independence Day celebrations in the city.

Tags: Delhi MetroDMRCIndependence Day

RELATED News

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR

LATEST NEWS

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened
Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks
Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks
Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks
Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?