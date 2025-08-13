Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has increased security checks across all stations ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. It has advised commuters to plan their travel in advance and expect longer queues during peak hours due to enhanced screening. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is leading the intensified checks, which will continue until August 16. The DMRC posted on X, urging passengers to allow extra time for their journeys and cooperate with security staff. Additional CISF personnel have been deployed at metro stations to manage crowd flow and carry out inspections.

In view of enhanced security arrangements ahead of Independence Day on 15th August, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow i.e., 9th August 2025 (Saturday). This might result into long queues at… pic.twitter.com/WDIMKdnaRx — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 8, 2025

Passengers Urged to Cooperate with Security Personnel

The DMRC has asked commuters to keep their belongings ready for inspection to help speed up the process. It has also informed travellers that some may be required to undergo frisking if necessary. Security teams are conducting strict entry checks, with each bag and personal item screened. Passengers have been reminded to remain patient during peak hours when queues may be longer than usual. Authorities emphasised that the cooperation of passengers will ensure smooth functioning of metro services while maintaining high safety standards during the Independence Day period.

Delhi Deploys High-Tech Surveillance for Safety

Authorities have increased surveillance measures in Delhi, adding drone detection grids and an expanded CCTV network for the Independence Day period. High-rise buildings near the Red Fort are under rooftop patrol by monitoring teams and snipers. According to officials, around 10,000 soldiers, including paramilitary forces and special commandos, have been positioned throughout the city. In addition, nearly 10,000 Delhi Police officers and more than 3,000 traffic police officials are deployed. Security coverage also includes 700 cameras equipped with facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor crowds and track any suspicious activity.

Security Boost at Airports, Stations, and Public Places

Security forces have strengthened checks at major public areas across Delhi. The Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, bus terminals, shopping centres, and marketplaces are under enhanced watch. Officers are monitoring entry and exit points, using surveillance equipment and physical inspections to ensure public safety. Special teams have been assigned to handle emergencies and manage large gatherings. The DMRC and CISF continue to coordinate with other security agencies to ensure smooth public movement while maintaining a strong security presence during the Independence Day celebrations in the city.