Impeachment Process Starts Against Sitting High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma

A significant development has been reported in the case of sitting high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing corruption allegations. 149 lawmakers from the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha on July 21, 2025, Monday have signed two separate impeachment notices against sitting high court judge, according to Hindustan Times report. According to the report, parliamentarians from more than 10 parties except Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have signed the notices.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on impeachment process against Judge Justice Yashwant Varma

According to an ANI report, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told the reporters that the impeachment process against Justice Varma is a “constitutional process”. As per the BJP MP, the conduct of an individual in terms of propriety is actually important for the independence of the judiciary. Apart from Prasad, other important political personalities like Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Supriya Sule, and KC Venugopal also signed the notices.

What is the impeachment of judges?

Impeachment of judges is a constitutional mechanism to remove judges of the higher judiciary (High Court and Supreme Court) for proven incapacity or misbehaviour, according to The Hindu. In the impeachment process, there has to be an initiation in either house of Parliament through a motion approved by the presiding officer. It is then followed by an investigation by a three-member committee comprising of a Supreme Court judge, a High Court Chief Justice, and an eminent jurist. The motion needs either a two-thirds majority of present MPs voting in favor or an absolute majority in each House of Parliament for successful impeachment.

The impeachment process, however, has a significant limitation. If a judge resigns before the completion of proceedings, the investigation typically stops. However, they retain their retirement benefits, unlike other public officials who face accountability even after leaving office.

Also read: CJI BR Gavai Rebukes Advocate For Referring Justice Yashwant Varma As Only ‘Varma’