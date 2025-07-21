CJI BR Gavai Rebukes Advocate For Referring Justice Yashwant Varma As Only ‘Varma’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai Monday slammed an advocate for calling Justice Yashwant Varma as only ‘Varma’ during hearing on a plea seeking registration of an FIR against him in connection with the alleged recovery of charred cash from his official residence.

Objecting to Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara who filed the plea, the Chief Justice of India said Justice Varma was still a Judge of the High Court, CJI Gavai said that he has to be addressed as a “Justice.”

CJI added, “Is he your friend? He is still Justice Verma. How do you address him? Have some decorum. You are referring to a learned judge. He is still a judge of the Court.

As the Live Law reported, it was the third writ petition filed by Nedumpara, seeking registration of an FIR against Justice Varma.

During the hearing, Nedumpara replied, “I don’t think that greatness can apply to him. Matter has to be listed. “Don’t dictate to the Court,” CJI responded.

Who Is Justice Yashwant Varma?

Justice Yashwant Varma is the current judge at the Allahabad High Court. Varma has been at the centre of controversy since the alleged discovery of charred currency notes at his official residence in Delhi when he was a justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Government is planning to proceed a motion of impeachment against him during the Monsoon session of parliament.

After recovery of notes at the Varma’s residence in March this year, the apex court had constituted an in-house committee on March 22 to inquire into the issue after a preliminary inquiry by the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. The panel submitted its report on May 3, concluding that although there was no direct evidence, the circumstantial material was enough to suggest serious misconduct on Justice Varma’s part?