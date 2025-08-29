LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India

‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, urging Japanese investors to expand in India. He called Japan a key partner in India’s growth story and invited businesses to “Make in India and make for the world.”

PM Modi In Japan
PM Modi In Japan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 29, 2025 12:07:58 IST

PM Narendra Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, inviting Japanese investors to expand in India.

He highlighted India’s economic stability, reforms, and rapid growth, calling Japan a key partner in development.

Modi urged businesses to “Make in India and make for the world,” citing joint projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo. He urged Japanese investors to expand their presence in India and highlighted the growing opportunities for business.

PM Modi began his visit by meeting the business community in Tokyo and thanked Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for his support. “I arrived in Tokyo this morning, and I am happy that my visit begins with people from the business community. Many of you are those with whom I share a personal relationship, both from my time as Gujarat Chief Minister and now in Delhi,” PM Modi said.

Japan’s role in India’s growth story

PM Modi underlined Japan’s importance in India’s development. He said, “I thank Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for his words. Japan is an important partner in India’s development story. From metro to semiconductor, our partnership is a symbol of trust.” Highlighting the scale of cooperation, he added, “Japanese companies have invested more than 40 billion dollars in India.” He also called the partnership between the two nations “strategic and smart,” adding that together both countries could shape the Asian century for stability, growth, and prosperity.

India’s strength as an investment hub

Speaking on India’s economic outlook, PM Modi stressed India’s strength as an investment hub. “In India, capital doesn’t just grow, it multiplies. Today, India enjoys political and economic stability,” he said. The Prime Minister added, “There is transparency in our policies. India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and very soon, it is set to become the world’s third-largest economy.” He also referred to reforms passed in Parliament, noting, “A few weeks ago, our Parliament approved a new and simplified tax regime.”

India’s Aim To – Reform, Perform And Transform 

At the summit, PM Modi highlighted India’s approach of reforms. He said, “After the defence and space sectors, we are also opening the nuclear energy sector for the private sector.” He explained India’s vision, stating, “Behind this change in India is our approach of reform, perform and transform. The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India.”

He also shared India’s progress in mobility and logistics, saying, “In the last decade, India has made unprecedented progress in next-gen mobility and logistics infrastructure. Our port capacities have doubled. With Japan’s cooperation, work is underway on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.”

Call For Make In India 

Inviting businesses to take part in India’s growth, he added, “Come, make in India and make for the world.” The Prime Minister emphasized that the partnership could create opportunities not only for both nations but also for the Global South.

As informed already, PM Modi is in Tokyo on a two day visit. He said, “My visit to Japan is an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between our two countries.” After concluding his Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

