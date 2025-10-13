India To Build 208 Dams On Brahmaputra, Spend ₹6.4 Trillion To Generate 76 GW Hydropower, Big Message To Bangladesh, China

India has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop a ₹6.4 trillion transmission network aimed at moving over 76 gigawatts (GW) of hydroelectric capacity from the Brahmaputra basin by 2047 to meet rising electricity demand, according to a Reuters report. The report, released on Monday by India’s Central Electricity Authority (CEA), outlines the framework for harnessing the region’s vast hydro potential, covering 208 large hydro projects across 12 sub‑basins in the northeastern states. These projects are expected to generate 64.9 GW of potential capacity, along with an additional 11.1 GW from pumped-storage plants, according to the CEA.

Brahmaputra To Contribute Significantly Towards India’s Hydropower Needs

The Brahmaputra River, which originates in Tibet, China, and flows through India and Bangladesh, holds substantial hydroelectric promise, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh along the China border.

“The Brahmaputra basin spans Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and West Bengal, and holds more than 80% of India’s untapped hydro potential,” the CEA report said. Arunachal Pradesh alone is projected to contribute 52.2 GW.

China Building Largest Dam, India Concerned

India has expressed resistance to a Chinese dam on the Yarlung Zangbo, the river’s upper course before entering India, which could reduce dry-season flows on the Indian side by up to 85%, affecting both water availability and hydroelectric generation.

The CEA’s transmission plan is structured in two phases. Phase one, extending to 2035, will require ₹1.91 trillion, while phase two is projected to cost ₹4.52 trillion, aimed at achieving the full 76 GW transfer capacity.

The plan also integrates projects allocated to central public sector utilities, including NHPC, NEEPCO, and SJVN, some of which are already underway.

India’s Renewable Goals

This massive hydroelectric push aligns with India’s broader renewable energy ambitions. The country aims to reach 500 GW of non-fossil power generation capacity by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

