Home > World > Big Tension For Xi Jinping's China, Taiwan Launches Its Own Iron Dome To Counter Beijing, Name Is…

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te unveiled a new defence initiative called 'T-Dome,' aimed at modernising Taiwan’s military and creating a multi-layered shield against potential threats.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 13:42:24 IST

Taiwan is set to strengthen its defence system to counter China’s growing military pressure, officials said. President Lai Ching-te unveiled a new defence initiative called “T-Dome,” aimed at modernising Taiwan’s military and creating a multi-layered shield against potential threats.

The move comes as China continues to expand its military capabilities with advanced weapons and a large armed force. Experts say Taiwan faces significant pressure due to China’s political and military influence in the region.

Defence Minister Wellington Koo explained that the new system would follow a “sensor-to-shooter” concept. “The President’s proposal aims to integrate different defence systems for a faster and more effective response to enemy targets,” he said. The goal is to make Taiwan’s defence more precise and efficient against stronger forces.

A special budget, expected by the end of this year, will provide funding for new equipment and technology for the T-Dome system. Officials say the initiative is part of Taiwan’s asymmetric approach to warfare, which focuses on using modern technology to counter larger and more powerful military forces.

“T-Dome” will act like a military shield, helping Taiwan build a stronger and more flexible defence system. It is designed to modernise the country’s armed forces and improve readiness against potential threats. The system is also intended to boost Taiwan’s political and military standing in the region.

President Lai has pledged to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of Taiwan’s GDP by 2030. This comes as Beijing continues to invest heavily in its own defence sector, developing new weapons and strengthening its armed forces while also tackling corruption within the military.

Analysts say Taiwan’s new defence plans reflect the country’s determination to maintain security and deter aggression from China. By investing in modern technology and advanced military systems, Taiwan hopes to create a strong and credible defence strategy that can protect its sovereignty and stability.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:42 PM IST
