Home > India > Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Check the full list of bank holidays in India for November 2025, including national and state-wise observances, helping businesses, employees, and customers plan around official closures.

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 4, 2025 13:01:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

In November 2025, be aware of various bank holidays at both the national and state level, where banks may close. Digital services may still be available on those days but on Wednesday of that week, be sure to confirm your local RBI holiday calendar or your bank calendar for the confirmed dates, as dates may change by state or district. 

National bank holidays in November 2025

Date

Holiday

Observed nationwide or widely observed

Typical impact on banking

November 5, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Widely observed in many states

Banks closed in many cities; some regions may operate partially

November 24, 2025

Shaheedi Diwas / Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti

Observed in several northern states

Banks closed in affected areas; regional observance varies

State-wise bank holidays in November 2025 (selected states)

State

Holiday

Observed on

Typical impact

Karnataka

Karnataka Rajyotsava (regional) / Kanaka Dasa Jayanti

1 November; 8 November (regional)

Banks closed in Karnataka; local variations may apply

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Foundation Day

9 November

Banks closed in Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Foundation Day

15 November

Banks closed in Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Nongkrem Dance Festival; Wangala Festival

6–7 November

Banks closed in Meghalaya districts observing the festivals

Punjab

Guru Nanak Jayanti

5 November

Banks closed in most districts

Delhi/NCR

Guru Nanak Jayanti

5 November

Banks closed in major urban centers; some digital services available

Sikkim

Lhabab Duchen

11 November

Banks closed in Sikkim

Haryana

Haryana Day

1 November

Banks closed in Haryana

All holidays are subject to local variation and the RBI holiday calendar, as well as each banking institution’s calendar, should have the bank holidays in their proper locality. 

Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are a bank closure at a national level, but some states may have an additional state holiday. 

Now what for the reader

  • Check the RBI Holiday Matrix: Check the nationwide and state-identified holidays for November 2025.
  • Visit local banks: Now you should see if all is well with your banks holiday, so visit their website or call customer service.
  • Plan transactions as necessary: If you are planning a large transaction involving bank business or needing to visit your bank in person, plan those transactions around the bank holiday previously confirmed.

This information is for general reference only. Bank holiday dates may vary by state or institution. Readers should verify schedules with the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifications or local banks.

Also Read: School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of National and State-Wise Holidays List for Students Across India

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank holiday calendar Indiabanking closures November 2025India bank holidays November 2025India financial holidaysnational bank holidayspublic holidays IndiaRBI holidays 2025state-wise bank holidays

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

