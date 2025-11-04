Bank Holidays in November 2025: Complete List of National and State-Wise Holiday Calendar

In November 2025, be aware of various bank holidays at both the national and state level, where banks may close. Digital services may still be available on those days but on Wednesday of that week, be sure to confirm your local RBI holiday calendar or your bank calendar for the confirmed dates, as dates may change by state or district.

National bank holidays in November 2025

Date Holiday Observed nationwide or widely observed Typical impact on banking November 5, 2025 Guru Nanak Jayanti Widely observed in many states Banks closed in many cities; some regions may operate partially November 24, 2025 Shaheedi Diwas / Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti Observed in several northern states Banks closed in affected areas; regional observance varies

State-wise bank holidays in November 2025 (selected states)

State Holiday Observed on Typical impact Karnataka Karnataka Rajyotsava (regional) / Kanaka Dasa Jayanti 1 November; 8 November (regional) Banks closed in Karnataka; local variations may apply Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Foundation Day 9 November Banks closed in Uttarakhand Jharkhand Jharkhand Foundation Day 15 November Banks closed in Jharkhand Meghalaya Nongkrem Dance Festival; Wangala Festival 6–7 November Banks closed in Meghalaya districts observing the festivals Punjab Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 November Banks closed in most districts Delhi/NCR Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 November Banks closed in major urban centers; some digital services available Sikkim Lhabab Duchen 11 November Banks closed in Sikkim Haryana Haryana Day 1 November Banks closed in Haryana

All holidays are subject to local variation and the RBI holiday calendar, as well as each banking institution’s calendar, should have the bank holidays in their proper locality.

Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are a bank closure at a national level, but some states may have an additional state holiday.

Now what for the reader

Check the RBI Holiday Matrix: Check the nationwide and state-identified holidays for November 2025.

Visit local banks: Now you should see if all is well with your banks holiday, so visit their website or call customer service.

Plan transactions as necessary: If you are planning a large transaction involving bank business or needing to visit your bank in person, plan those transactions around the bank holiday previously confirmed.

This information is for general reference only. Bank holiday dates may vary by state or institution. Readers should verify schedules with the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifications or local banks.

