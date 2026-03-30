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Home > India News > India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

India’s Census 2027 introduces a major shift by counting live-in couples as married if they are in a “stable union.”

India's Census 2027 is set to introduce notable social and technological changes (AI IMAGE)
India's Census 2027 is set to introduce notable social and technological changes (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 30, 2026 17:25:12 IST

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India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

India’s Census 2027 is bringing a wave of change both socially and technologically. The government just released a set of FAQs, and one of the biggest takeaways is how they plan to count live-in couples.

If a couple sees themselves as being in a “stable union,” they’ll be recorded as married. 

Why Live-In Couples Will Be Counted as Married and What It Means

That’s right, no legal certificate needed, just mutual commitment. It’s a big step, and you can see the census trying to catch up with the way people actually live now.

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This shift means household data could look pretty different this time around. For the first time, the census isn’t stuck with old-school paperwork.

There’s a self-enumeration portal where people can fill in their details online during a short 15-day window (timing varies by state).

How Live-In Relationships Are Changing India’s Data System

Enumerators will use mobile apps to gather information, too, and everything’s being managed through digital systems from mapping houses to organizing massive piles of numbers.

As per reports, no documents are needed from anyone responding.

The Big Shift in Census 2027

Kicking off on April 1, 2026, the first phase, the Housing Listing and Housing Census, will ask 33 questions. These aren’t just about the number of rooms or who owns what. 

They’ll dig into what materials the house is built from, the kinds of food grains people eat, who owns the place, and, of course, how many married couples (by the new definition) live there.

Enumerators will also note information such as the head of the household’s name, gender, and social background.

And if you’re worried about privacy, officials promise individual data stays locked down tight. The law says personal details can’t be revealed, not under RTI requests, not in court, only big-picture totals are published.

Census 2027 to Run in Two Phases

Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan stressed that the operation will run in two phases. First, the focus is on mapping houses and collecting information about assets.

Then comes the big count: population numbers, demographics, social and cultural stuff, economic status, and yes, migration and fertility details. He also made it clear that caste details will be recorded during the second phase, all set to refer back to the population as it stands at midnight on March 1, 2027.

With a budget of over ₹11,718 crore and teams gearing up in multiple languages, this will be a massive, nationwide effort. Millions of enumerators will fan out across India, getting a snapshot of how the country lives and who makes it tick.

ALSO READ: India To Ban Chinese CCTV Brands From April 1: What’s Behind The Sudden Clampdown On ‘Made In China’ Products And What It Means For Users And Market

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India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

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India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture
India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture
India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture
India Census 2027 Explained: Will Live-In Couples Be Counted As Married And What Does ‘Stable Union’ Mean? Government’s New FAQS Gives A Clear Picture

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