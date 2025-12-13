LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news GOAT Messi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

India has warned Mexico of possible retaliation after it announced tariff hikes of up to 50% on imports from non-FTA countries starting January 2026. The move is expected to hit key Indian exports, especially automobiles, prompting diplomatic talks and concerns over trade disruption.

India strongly reacted to Mexico's sudden move to slap 50% tariffs; key sectors were hit. (Image: ANI)
India strongly reacted to Mexico's sudden move to slap 50% tariffs; key sectors were hit. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 13, 2025 19:21:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

India reacted strongly to Mexico’s unilateral decision to raise import tariffs on goods from countries without free-trade agreements from January 1, 2026. The Government of India criticized the move, which will raise the tariffs to as high as 50% on some of the products, warning that it will take “appropriate measures” to protect its interests. 

According to reports, the move has been described as inconsistent with “the spirit of cooperative economic engagement” between the two nations and contrary to principles of transparency in the multilateral trading system. Most of the affected products might face an increased duty of up to 35%, while the rates range from 5% to 50%. 

On the diplomatic front, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has held high-level discussions with Mexico’s Vice Minister of Economy, Luis Rosendo, and more meetings are expected to follow. The Indian Embassy in Mexico had expressed concerns to their Mexican counterparts on September 30, 2025, to seek concessions for Indian exports. 

Observers also report that the United States, being Mexico’s largest trading partner, could have an influence on this decision, as the US is looking to counter China’s growing influence on Latin America, and this move could be to appease the US. Mexico faces 25% U.S. tariffs and might have tried to reduce the tensions. 

Why Mexico raised tariffs, and what does it mean for India 

The Mexican government says that they aim to protect its domestic trade, jobs, and manufacturing from what they describe as “excessive import competition” in sectors such as autos, textiles, steel, plastics, footwear, and other consumer and intermediate goods. Officials have said that this will help the local producers against cheaper Asian imports. 

Analysts estimate that the tariff hikes could generate around $3.7 billion in additional revenue for Mexico in 2026. However, critics have warned that the policy is a double-edged sword and “risks disrupting global supply chains” and could trigger retaliation. 

India has a trade surplus with Mexico, which mainly supplies vehicles, machinery, electrical equipment, chemicals, and metals, which is estimated to be about $5.3 billion; in the last fiscal year, the automobiles alone made close to $1 billion. It is not yet clear about the exact impact that the Indian gods will face, but Indian vehicle exports will be immediately hit. Reuters reported that the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers had urged India’s commerce ministry in November to “maintain status quo.” According to a copy of the letter, they said, “The proposed tariff hike is expected to have a direct impact on Indian automobile exports to Mexico…we seek Government of India’s support to kindly engage with the Mexican government.”

India could explore opening exports to other countries or expanding into sectors that are not directly subject to tariffs.

Also Read: India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 7:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indiamexicomexico india tradeMexico Tariffunited states

RELATED News

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Arrives in Hyderabad For Second Leg of GOAT India Tour Amid High Security

How BJP Made History In Kerala: NDA’s Historic Win In Kerala Local Body Polls

‘Watershed Moment for Kerala’: PM Modi Thanks BJP Workers After Thiruvananthapuram Civic Poll Result

CDS Anil Chauhan Issues Big Message To Pakistan, Asim Munir, Says ‘Wars Cannot Be Won By…’

LATEST NEWS

‘Once Again, Mismanagement And Sheer Incompetence…’: BJP Slams TMC After Chaos At Lionel Messi’s Stadium Visit

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

BCCI Informs IPL Teams About Bowlers With Suspect Actions Before Auction, List Includes Former CSK Player

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

Meet Indian Billionaire With Rs 53,442 Crore Net Worth, Boards Dubai Bus, Greets Driver, Video Goes Viral

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

How Messi Reacted to Kolkata Chaos: Report Reveals GOAT Was Upset Over Event Mismanagement, Wanted To …

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports
India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports
India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports
India Warns Mexico of Retaliation as 50% Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

QUICK LINKS