LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Mexico’s 50% tariffs on non-FTA imports from January 2026 will hit 75% of India’s exports, impacting automobiles, electronics, steel, and garments, while pharma remains largely unaffected. Export diversification needed.

India-Mexico Trade Alert (Photo: ANI)
India-Mexico Trade Alert (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 12, 2025 16:44:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Mexico’s Steep Tariff Hike Threatens Indian Exports

Mexico’s decision to sharply raise import duties on goods from countries without a free-trade agreement will significantly disrupt India’s exports beginning January 1, 2026, according to a new report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Mexico has announced it will impose steep tariffs of up to 50% from January 1, 2026, on imports from non-FTA partners, sharply hitting Indian exports. The report said that nearly three-quarters of India’s shipments to the Latin American economy will come under the revised duties. GTRI highlighted that “nearly 75% of India’s $5.75 billion exports to Mexico will be affected as tariffs jump from 0-15% to around 35%.”

Impact On Key Sectors: Automobiles, Electronics, Steel

Under the new regime, Mexico will impose tariffs ranging from about 5% to as high as 50% on a wide range of goods from countries that do not have free-trade agreements with Mexico, including India. Automobiles and auto components, India’s largest export category to Mexico, will be among the worst affected, says the GTRI report. Passenger vehicle exports worth USD 938.35 million will see duties rise from 20% to 35%, sharply eroding price competitiveness. Auto components worth USD 507.26 million will face tariffs increasing from 10-15% to 35%, disrupting India’s deep integration into Mexico-based automotive supply chains. Motorcycle exports of USD 390.25 million will also be hit as duties move from 20% to 35%.

Smartphone exports, previously duty-free, will now face a 35% tariff. GTRI notes that smartphones earlier entered the country duty-free (0%), and from January 2026, they will face a 35% tariff, effectively shutting the Mexican market. Steel is the most severely punished sector, as flat products will face a prohibitive 50% tariff, pricing Indian steel out of Mexico. Industrial machinery exports of USD 547.99 million will see levies rise from 5-10% to 25-35%, significantly raising landed costs. Garments and made-ups worth USD 245.90 million will witness duties rising from 20-25% to 35%, sharply reducing India’s competitiveness. Textiles exports will see tariffs increase from 10-15% to 25%, while ceramics will move to 25-35%, squeezing margins.

Pharmaceuticals And Strategic Response

However, pharmaceuticals will see a small impact and will remain largely unaffected, with duties moving only from 0-5% to 0-10%, keeping Mexico a stable market for Indian generic medicines. GTRI states that Mexico’s action is aligned with U.S. trade priorities. The report notes, “Mexico’s move is seen as aligning its trade policy more closely with recent U.S. protectionist measures… signalling support for near-shoring and tighter North American supply chains.”

However, the report adds that despite the sweeping impact, India is not expected to retaliate, as imports from Mexico total just USD 2.9 billion, limiting leverage and the economic case for counter-tariffs. New Delhi will instead likely focus on export diversification as global trade rules face accelerating erosion, says GTRI.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)

Also Read: Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare….

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 4:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: export diversificationglobal trade impactIndia exports to MexicoIndian automobile exportsIndian pharma exportsIndian steel exportsMexican tariffs 2026Mexico import dutiesnon-FTA tariffstrade disruption

RELATED News

UNBELIEVABLE SURGE! Silver Prices Hit Record ₹2 Lakh Per Kg: The Rally No One Saw Coming

Why the USD/INR May Hold Near 90 Through FY26 As Fed Split Signals Easing Slowdown

HCC Rights Issue Explained: Key Dates, Pricing And Why Investors Are Watching Closely

Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

LATEST NEWS

Brookfield to invest over $1 billion to set up GCC in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says This Will Generate 4,00,000 New Jobs

When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Census 2027: Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Core Budget, Set To Take Place In Two Phases From 2026

‘Architects of AI’ Dominate Time Magazine’s 2025 Person Of The Year Cover

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

ED Cracks Down on Illegal Cough Syrup Suppliers, Raids 25 Locations Across 3 States

Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

Will Your in-Hand Salary Reduce Under New Labour Codes? Govt Clarification

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure
India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure
India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure
India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

QUICK LINKS