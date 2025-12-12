Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance to Grab Your Share!

Healthcare and Dalal Street! The IPO of Park Medi World Limited, which was opened on December 10, 2025, is set to close today, December 12, 2025, so the clock is ticking for the investors. This ₹920 crore offering is attracting a lot of attention with a price range of ₹154–₹162 per share.

Out of this amount, ₹770 crore is coming from new shares, which will strengthen the company’s balance sheet, while ₹150 crore will go to the promoters through Offer for Sale (OFS). If you have been waiting to become a part of India’s healthcare story, now is the time to press that ‘Apply’ button, don’t let the opportunity to be a part of this amazing medical market go away!

Park Medi World IPO: Key Details

Category Details IPO Subscription Status (Day 3) By 10:54 AM on the third day Overall Subscription 1.44x Retail Portion 1.56x NII Portion 2.64x QIB Portion 0.33x Price Band ₹154–₹162 per share Total Fundraising ₹920 crore Fresh Shares ₹770 crore (added to company’s balance sheet) Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹150 crore (for promoters)

Park Medi World IPO GMP Today

Grey market trends indicate a positive debut.

Shares trading at a premium of ₹14 per share today.

₹9 lower than yesterday’s GMP of ₹23.

Downward trend over the last four days due to weak subscription and secondary market sentiment.

