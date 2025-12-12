LIVE TV
Home > Business > Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India's Healthcare Boom

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

Park Medi World IPO closes today, raising ₹920 crore. Fresh shares strengthen the company’s balance sheet, GMP signals positive debut, retail and NII subscriptions strong. Last chance for investors to apply.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 12, 2025 11:25:36 IST

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance to Grab Your Share!

Healthcare and Dalal Street! The IPO of Park Medi World Limited, which was opened on December 10, 2025, is set to close today, December 12, 2025, so the clock is ticking for the investors. This ₹920 crore offering is attracting a lot of attention with a price range of ₹154–₹162 per share.

Out of this amount, ₹770 crore is coming from new shares, which will strengthen the company’s balance sheet, while ₹150 crore will go to the promoters through Offer for Sale (OFS). If you have been waiting to become a part of India’s healthcare story, now is the time to press that ‘Apply’ button, don’t let the opportunity to be a part of this amazing medical market go away!

Park Medi World IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
IPO Subscription Status (Day 3) By 10:54 AM on the third day
Overall Subscription 1.44x
Retail Portion 1.56x
NII Portion 2.64x
QIB Portion 0.33x
Price Band ₹154–₹162 per share
Total Fundraising ₹920 crore
Fresh Shares ₹770 crore (added to company’s balance sheet)
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹150 crore (for promoters)

Park Medi World IPO GMP Today

  • Grey market trends indicate a positive debut.
  • Shares trading at a premium of ₹14 per share today.
  • ₹9 lower than yesterday’s GMP of ₹23.
  • Downward trend over the last four days due to weak subscription and secondary market sentiment.

(With Inpts)

Also Read: Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day….

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 11:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Dalal Street IPOfresh issue IPOhealthcare IPO IndiaIPO GMP todayIPO subscription statusOffer for SalePark Medi World IPOPark Medi World share priceQIB subscriptionretail investors

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

