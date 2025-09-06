LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 13:20:08 IST

Fazilika (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): In flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district on Saturday. As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas.

Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood.

According to Rinku Singh, a local volunteer, the Army teams are heading to the affected areas to distribute rations and are attempting to cross the flooded area to reach the villagers.

Describing the situation on the ground, Vajir Singh, a local from the area, said that there is no decline in the water level. But as per Singh that Army is helping people to move to safer locations and is rescuing the villagers.

“The villages are drowning. The food is provided. There is no decline in water level…. The Indian Army has rescued us and shifted us to a safer location…It is helping a lot,” Singh told ANI.

However, one local, Reshu Bai, revealed that the situation remains dire, as children are forced to sit on the roof to escape the flooding waters.

“A lot of kids are sitting on the roof. They have gone to the houses to get water. There’s a hole in the house. There is a lot of water in the houses. The kids are sitting there. All the things are being sold. It is in a bad condition,” Reshu told ANI.

Another villager, Kulwant Singh, stated that they are uncertain about their future after the water level decreases.

“The army is doing a lot for us. The medical staff has come here, they give us food. But if the water is less. I don’t know what will happen to us. I don’t know how many crops will be sown. What will the government do? What will the government do? The government is also standing there,” Singh told ANI.

Earlier, NDRF Sub-Inspector Rekh Singh Meena stated that more than 1,500 villagers have been rescued. She further stated that the District Commissioner continues to urge people to relocate to safer areas.

“We have been carrying out rescue operations in Fazilka from 27th August. We have rescued more than 1500 villagers, and we are providing relief material to them…District Commissioner has urged the villagers to shift to safer locations…” Meena told ANI.

Meanwhile, heavy floods in Punjab have killed approximately 40 people. Moreover, a total of 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney committed Rs 5 crore towards the flood relief. Drawing from both his MPLAD funds and personal philanthropy, Sahney has announced financial support to the State Disaster Relief Force for the procurement of advanced boats, which are to be used for both flood rescue operations and modern machinery for river desilting. Additionally, He has also committed funds for the creation of robust flood protection bandhs and embankments to safeguard vulnerable areas from future calamities. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: fazilikaindian armyndrfpunjabPunjab Floods

RELATED News

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
"Priyar cannot be set as a role model for youngsters": BJP's Soundararajan slams DMK over Periyar Portrait at Oxford
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

LATEST NEWS

This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

QUICK LINKS