Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers

Fazilika (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): In flood-affected Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation in the Fazilika district on Saturday. As a part of the operation, the army continues to provide relief materials and rescue people from the impacted areas.

Furthermore, the Indian Army has also established medical camps to treat patients affected by the flood.

According to Rinku Singh, a local volunteer, the Army teams are heading to the affected areas to distribute rations and are attempting to cross the flooded area to reach the villagers.

Describing the situation on the ground, Vajir Singh, a local from the area, said that there is no decline in the water level. But as per Singh that Army is helping people to move to safer locations and is rescuing the villagers.

“The villages are drowning. The food is provided. There is no decline in water level…. The Indian Army has rescued us and shifted us to a safer location…It is helping a lot,” Singh told ANI.

However, one local, Reshu Bai, revealed that the situation remains dire, as children are forced to sit on the roof to escape the flooding waters.

“A lot of kids are sitting on the roof. They have gone to the houses to get water. There’s a hole in the house. There is a lot of water in the houses. The kids are sitting there. All the things are being sold. It is in a bad condition,” Reshu told ANI.

Another villager, Kulwant Singh, stated that they are uncertain about their future after the water level decreases.

“The army is doing a lot for us. The medical staff has come here, they give us food. But if the water is less. I don’t know what will happen to us. I don’t know how many crops will be sown. What will the government do? What will the government do? The government is also standing there,” Singh told ANI.

Earlier, NDRF Sub-Inspector Rekh Singh Meena stated that more than 1,500 villagers have been rescued. She further stated that the District Commissioner continues to urge people to relocate to safer areas.

“We have been carrying out rescue operations in Fazilka from 27th August. We have rescued more than 1500 villagers, and we are providing relief material to them…District Commissioner has urged the villagers to shift to safer locations…” Meena told ANI.

Meanwhile, heavy floods in Punjab have killed approximately 40 people. Moreover, a total of 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney committed Rs 5 crore towards the flood relief. Drawing from both his MPLAD funds and personal philanthropy, Sahney has announced financial support to the State Disaster Relief Force for the procurement of advanced boats, which are to be used for both flood rescue operations and modern machinery for river desilting. Additionally, He has also committed funds for the creation of robust flood protection bandhs and embankments to safeguard vulnerable areas from future calamities. (ANI)

