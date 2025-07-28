Indian Army Integrates AI, Drones, Real-Time Sensors For Future Warfare In Himalayas

In a move to boost the modern battlefield, understanding quickly and acting fast determines success, the Indian Army conducted ‘Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI’ in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim in July 2025, according to a release issued by the PRO Defence.

Troops from Trishakti Corps used a mix of ground-based systems and aerial platforms, including UAVs and drones, to carry out a realistic scenario.

According to the press release, a key highlight was the use of AI-enabled sensors linked to advanced communication systems. This setup ensured smooth and secure data flow between command centres, improving situational awareness and enabling faster, better decisions, creating a strong sensor-to-shooter link.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the exercise and its outcomes on behalf of Army Headquarters.

What Is ‘Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI’?

Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, said, “Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI has been a great success. We tested cutting-edge technologies in realistic field conditions. The lessons will help develop future technologies, doctrines, and tactics across the Indian Army, making us ready for any adversary and any terrain.”

‘Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI’ is a key step in the Army’s journey to modernise, showing the Army’s focus on technology and self-reliance, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the Decade of Transformation initiative, the release said. On Saturday, July 26, the Indian Army commemorated the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas with a powerful demonstration of its evolving military capabilities and next-generation warfare technologies. It was held at the Kargil Battle School grounds in Drass, a town in the Kargil district of Ladakh.

The event showcased a diverse array of advanced vehicles, firepower assets, surveillance systems, and combat equipment, underscoring India’s growing military strength and self-reliance.

Defence PRO Colonel Nishant Arvind said to ANI, “The Bofors gun proved its effectiveness during the 1999 Kargil War. It remains an important part of our artillery system even today. On the other hand, we have the Dhanush system, a 155mm, 45-calibre gun with a longer barrel, giving it superior range. We have introduced enhancements to the muzzle brake and added an automatic laying system, which allows for quicker and more accurate fire delivery. This significantly boosts our effectiveness in targeting the enemy.”

“We have now transitioned from mass fire to precision fire. Not just the Indian Artillery, but all arms and services are progressing toward self-reliance. We are steadily enhancing our firing capabilities, logistics efficiency, and surveillance systems across the board,” Colonel Arvind added. (ANI Inputs)