Indian Army’s Swift Action Prevents Major Flooding In Lethpora’s Khanibug Village

Lethpora, Pulwama | Sep 4: On the night of September 3, 2025, heavy and continuous rainfall led to a sharp rise in water levels along the Jhelum River, posing a severe flood threat in Khanibug village, located near the Lethpora COB of 50 RR (Rashtriya Rifles).

As the river swelled, it began breaching embankments, putting nearby low-lying areas and residential houses at risk of being inundated. Responding swiftly to distress calls and regular monitoring of the area, troops from the Lethpora COB immediately launched a coordinated flood control operation.

Acting without delay, Army personnel mobilized resources including sandbags and construction materials to reinforce weak embankments. Working hand-in-hand with civilian volunteers and local authorities, the team strengthened the riverbanks and successfully halted the overflow of the Jhelum into surrounding residential zones.

The prompt and effective intervention by 50 RR not only safeguarded lives and property but also prevented the situation from escalating into a full-scale disaster. Local residents praised the Army for acting decisively even during night hours and acknowledged their commitment to the safety of civilians during natural calamities.

Villagers of Khanibug expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Indian Army’s dedication and bravery, highlighting the continued trust between local communities and the armed forces in times of need.

