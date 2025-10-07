LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Ashwini Vaishnaw donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > India > You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

Indian Railways is set to allow passengers to change confirmed train travel dates online without cancellation fees starting January. The new policy aims to ease last-minute travel changes and reduce financial strain. Passengers will need to pay any fare difference if the new date’s ticket costs more.

Indian Railways allows online date changes for confirmed tickets without cancellation fees from January, easing passenger travel. Photo: X.
Indian Railways allows online date changes for confirmed tickets without cancellation fees from January, easing passenger travel. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 7, 2025 20:41:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

Railway passengers in India may soon have greater flexibility in adjusting their train travel plans, as Indian Railways has announced a new passenger-friendly policy. Starting January, travellers will be able to change the date of confirmed train tickets online without paying any cancellation fee, according to an NDTV report quoting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Currently, passengers who wish to change their travel date must cancel their existing ticket and book a new one, often incurring deductions depending on the timing of the cancellation. This process can be costly and inconvenient, particularly for last-minute travel changes.

“This system is unfair and not in the interest of passengers,” Vaishnaw said, confirming that instructions have been issued to implement the new policy.

What Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said

The Railway Minister clarified that while passengers can change the travel date without a cancellation fee, there is no guarantee of obtaining a confirmed ticket on the new date, as it depends on seat availability. He also noted that if the fare for the new ticket is higher, passengers will need to pay the difference.

Also Read: PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?

This initiative is expected to benefit millions of passengers who currently face hefty cancellation charges when rescheduling their train journeys.

What is the Current Rule on Cancelling Confirmed Train Tickets?

Under existing rules, cancelling a confirmed ticket 48 to 12 hours before departure results in a 25 per cent deduction from the fare. For cancellations between 12 and 4 hours before departure, the fee is higher. Once the reservation chart is prepared, refunds for cancellations are generally not provided.

This policy change comes shortly after Indian Railways implemented another new rule for online ticket bookings. From October 1, Aadhaar verification became mandatory for all bookings. Only IRCTC accounts authenticated with Aadhaar can book reserved general tickets during the first 15 minutes after the reservation window opens for any train.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashwini Vaishnawhome-hero-pos-3india newsindian railways

RELATED News

BRO Begins Snow Clearance Operation At Zojila Pass After Fresh Snowfall
SC Asks Election Commission To Address Voter Deletion Concerns, ECI Defends SIR
EPFO Board Meeting Scheduled For October 10–11: Minimum Pension Could Hit Rs.2,500, Are You Eligible?
Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: Who Was Y Puran Kumar, Senior Police Officer, Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence?
PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?

LATEST NEWS

You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra
NITI Aayog’s Diwali Gift: Major Reforms Set To Supercharge India’s Manufacturing & Trade!
Health care's carbon footprint: Inhalers causing greenhouse emissions
Novak Djokovic’s Gritty Comeback Amidst Shanghai Masters 2025 Sweltering Heat
WATCH: Pam Bondi Hearing Turns Disaster, Attorney General Yells At Senator Dick Durbin Instead of Answering Questions
India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025
Wall Street opens higher as Fed cues awaited
India, Pakistan, Russia, Other Regional Powers Oppose US Military Infrastructure In Afghanistan, Hint At Trump’s Bagram Plans
UPDATE 3-Angola returns to capital markets with Eurobond as borrowing conditions improve
Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes
You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra
You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra
You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra
You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

QUICK LINKS