You Can Now Change Your Booked Indian Railways Train Ticket Dates From…, Check If You Need To Pay Extra

Railway passengers in India may soon have greater flexibility in adjusting their train travel plans, as Indian Railways has announced a new passenger-friendly policy. Starting January, travellers will be able to change the date of confirmed train tickets online without paying any cancellation fee, according to an NDTV report quoting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Currently, passengers who wish to change their travel date must cancel their existing ticket and book a new one, often incurring deductions depending on the timing of the cancellation. This process can be costly and inconvenient, particularly for last-minute travel changes.

“This system is unfair and not in the interest of passengers,” Vaishnaw said, confirming that instructions have been issued to implement the new policy.

What Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said

The Railway Minister clarified that while passengers can change the travel date without a cancellation fee, there is no guarantee of obtaining a confirmed ticket on the new date, as it depends on seat availability. He also noted that if the fare for the new ticket is higher, passengers will need to pay the difference.

This initiative is expected to benefit millions of passengers who currently face hefty cancellation charges when rescheduling their train journeys.

What is the Current Rule on Cancelling Confirmed Train Tickets?

Under existing rules, cancelling a confirmed ticket 48 to 12 hours before departure results in a 25 per cent deduction from the fare. For cancellations between 12 and 4 hours before departure, the fee is higher. Once the reservation chart is prepared, refunds for cancellations are generally not provided.

This policy change comes shortly after Indian Railways implemented another new rule for online ticket bookings. From October 1, Aadhaar verification became mandatory for all bookings. Only IRCTC accounts authenticated with Aadhaar can book reserved general tickets during the first 15 minutes after the reservation window opens for any train.

