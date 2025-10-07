PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates 24 continuous years of leadership in India, the Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge invites all creators to visualize his impactful journey through a film powered by Artificial Intelligence.

This one of its kind competitions calls on digital filmmakers, artists, creative experts, and AI enthusiasts to develop a 60-second film that echoes the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, thus guiding philosophy for a Developed India (Viksit Bharat), along with the transformative impacts of his key policies.

Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge: Celebrating Leadership and Policy Impact

All the participants are encouraged to explore various sides of Modi’s leadership, such as his significant actions, his far-sightedness for India’s economic growth, and key policies including Digital India, Make in India, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Films should creatively represent how these initiatives have reformed, performed, and transformed, highlighting the future of a prosperous India under the leadership of PM Modi.

Vision Bharat AI Film Challenge: National Recognition and Future Opportunities

The selection will be done by a distinguished jury, together with filmmakers, digital creators, and technical experts. Winning films will have the chance to be showcased at a dedicated AI Film Festival, offering creators exposure, valuable prizes, and potential for further development.

All the entries will be judged on the basis of creativity, cultural authenticity, technical expertise, and effective execution strategies, particularly in leveraging AI technology to improve storytelling.

October 26, 2025 is the last date for the submissions.

#VisionBharatAIFilmChallenge

Entries through: https://t.co/jHSXPRtLKyhttps://t.co/QOUtq1JCdi As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 24 continuous as head of an elected government, Vision Bharat AI film challenge invites creators to participate in India’s biggest AI Film… pic.twitter.com/s5gd4o5uLq — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) October 7, 2025

