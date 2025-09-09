India’s Longest Glass Skywalk In Vizag With Explicit View Of Bay Of Bengal, Opening Soon

Visakhapatnam, popularly called Vizag, is preparing to welcome a striking addition to its skyline India’s longest glass skywalk bridge. Perched on the picturesque Kailasagiri Hills, the bridge offers panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal, the Eastern Ghats, and the city’s illuminated skyline.

Even before its official opening, the skywalk has attracted national attention. Business leader Anand Mahindra shared its image on social media, calling it “absolutely stunning,” while humorously adding that his uneasy relationship with heights will keep him away from walking on it.

This new glass skywalk in Vizag, perched over Kailasagiri Hill, is reportedly opening next week and it’s already being touted as one of the tallest of its kind in the world. Unsurprisingly, China still holds the global records for skywalk height and length, with the Zhangjiajie… pic.twitter.com/sNlVPuQNG4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 7, 2025





Thrill and Scenic Views Combined

The glass walkway stretches 55 metres from Kailasagiri and rises 862 feet above ground level, nearly 1,000 feet above sea level. Located close to the Titanic viewpoint, it provides a thrilling adventure with sweeping vistas.

Though shorter than China’s 430-metre Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge, Vizag’s attraction stands tall with a 262-metre vertical drop. Built with German-engineered tempered laminated glass, the deck has three 40 mm-thick layers supported by 40 tonnes of steel.

It is designed to withstand winds up to 250 kmph and can carry loads of 500 kg per square metre, ensuring safety alongside adventure.

Strict Safety Rules for Visitors In The Glass Walkway

Authorities have put strict safety measures in place for the new glass bridge. Only 40 people will be allowed on the deck at a time, and each group will get 5 to 10 minutes to enjoy the experience. The entry fee is expected to range between Rs 250 and Rs 300, keeping the attraction affordable for both local and international visitors. The walkway has been built to global standards, offering visitors an adventurous yet safe experience. Officials aim to balance tourism growth with visitor security at this landmark site.

The glass bridge project reflects a collaboration between SSM Shipping & Logistics (Vizag), Bharat Mata Ventures (Kerala) creators of the Vagamon Glass Bridge and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). ‘

