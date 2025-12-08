LIVE TV
Home > India > IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

IndiGo flight chaos enters seventh day with 400+ cancellations across major airports. Check updates, passenger advisories, and expected stabilization by Dec 10.

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: December 8, 2025 11:02:33 IST

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

IndiGo’s ongoing flight delays have had a major negative effect on the Indian air travel industry. On Monday, India’s three biggest International Airports reported over 450 flight cancellations. India’s largest airport for International flights, Delhi’s IGI Airport, had cancellations of 134 total flights (75 departed and 59 arrived). Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport had 127 cancelled flights. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad had 77 cancellations. Other Indian Airports with high numbers of cancelled flights included Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and Jaipur Airport.

Passenger Advisories and Assistance

Delhi Airport has provided an updated announcement on their website regarding the cancellation of flights and encourage travelers to verify flight status prior to arriving at the airport, and as an alternative mode of transport to the airport, use the Metro, bus or taxi. There were personnel at various locations throughout the airport to assist passengers, including medical personnel.

DGCA Gives IndiGo New Extension for Response to Show Cause Notice 

On December 6, 2025, the DGCA issued IndiGo’s CEO and Accountable Manager with a Show Cause Notice regarding, among other things, operational disruptions and non-compliance with regulations. On December 7, 2025, the DGCA gave IndiGo’s CEO/Accountable Manager an additional 24 hours to respond to the DGCA’s notice. Failure to respond fully by this new deadline will mean potential ex parte/action(s) against IndiGo. The DGCA continues to monitor this situation and will take necessary steps to protect passenger safety while restoring IndiGo to its normal operating procedures as soon as possible.

When Will IndiGo Stabilize?

According to DGCA, IndiGo’s operations should stabilise on 10 December 2025. Passengers should check official sources of the airlines and am airport advisories frequently, to minimise the chance of travel interruption.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on media reports and official advisories as of December 8, 2025. Flight schedules are subject to change, and passengers are advised to verify details with airlines before traveling.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 10:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

