Home > India > Who Owns Goa’s Birch Nightclub? Meet Saurabh Luthra, Who Is Now Facing an FIR After Massive Fire Leaves 25 Dead

Who owns Goa’s Birch Nightclub? Meet Saurabh Luthra, founder of Birch by Romeo Lane, now facing FIR after a tragic fire in Arpora killed 25 people.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 13:14:10 IST

An Arpora nightclub tragedy on 06/12/25 in Goa killed 25 patrons, most of whom were employees trapped in a basement full of smoke and fire. Birch’s owner, Saurabh Luthra, faces criminal charges for negligence, and authorities are actively searching for him. 

Fire Tragedy More Details

The fire erupted shortly after midnight. Narrow exits and a congested area caused 14 employees and 4 tourists to be trapped in a basement kitchen. Six individuals suffered serious injuries, one from smoke inhalation and five from burns. Police/fire department/fire engines took over 30 minutes to respond, and parked approximately 400 meters away from the incident. 

Who is Saurabh Luthra?

Saurabh Luthra is the founder and chairman of Birch. He holds a B.Tech (Gold Medalist) in Software Engineering from Saurashtra University. Saurabh started his career as a business development executive in IT; he entered the Hospitality Sector by opening the Romeo Lane brand in 2016 in Delhi.

Business Expansion

Romeo Lane has expanded into 22 cities across three countries with its organic cocktails and PR events. Birch was recently opened on the river with a unique island bar theme including cabana-style seating and jungle-inspired décor.

Police Investigation

An FIR was filed against both Luthra and the General Manager by Police for serious safety issues including very small doors and highly flammable material. The Chief Minister of Goa (Pramod Sawant) has ordered a magisterial investigation as well as imminent arrests after the review is concluded.

Official Response

The Chief Minister visited the location and declared that this was Goa’s first mass casualty event. He assured everyone that any injured individuals would receive medical treatment as needed. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, expressed his condolences about the event and vowed to create the right conditions to foster the return of tourists.

This article is based on information reported by credible news sources and official statements available at the time of writing. Details related to the investigation, FIR status, and legal proceedings may change as authorities release further updates. Readers are advised to follow official announcements for the latest information. There is no intention to defame any individual or entity.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 1:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Who Owns Goa’s Birch Nightclub? Meet Saurabh Luthra, Who Is Now Facing an FIR After Massive Fire Leaves 25 Dead

