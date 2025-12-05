IndiGo Meltdown: “No Water, No Updates, No Help”- 1,000+ Flights Disrupted, Chaos at Delhi Airport

IndiGo’s massive operational meltdown triggered major chaos at Delhi’s Terminal 1, with more than 1,000 flights impacted in the last 36 hours and over 500 delays reported today alone. At the epicentre of the crisis was NewsX Reporter Bryan Thomas, who moved past the clogged entry gates, stepped inside the terminal, and confronted the airline’s unresponsive ground staff as hundreds of passengers waited helplessly.

A large tourist group of 80 passengers scheduled to fly to Bengaluru was among the worst hit. Speaking to NewsX in frustration, one of the stranded travellers, Rajesh, said, “We’ve been here for more than eight hours. Not one message, not one call, no update. Our luggage is checked in, but we are stuck outside like this. Nobody from IndiGo even came to tell us what’s happening.”

Many passengers broke down as hours passed with no information, no refreshments, and no accommodation, despite IndiGo’s public statement claiming support for affected travellers. A visibly distressed woman told Bryan, “They say on Twitter they will help. Here, they haven’t even given us water.”

When Bryan dialled IndiGo’s spokesperson seeking clarity, the official cut the call and refused to comment. Inside the terminal, ground staff avoided direct responses, offering only vague lines like “We are working on it” or “Refunds may take a week.”

Despite IndiGo insisting that “all affected passengers will be assisted,” the situation on the ground was the exact opposite. The crisis is not limited to Delhi — similar disruptions were reported in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, making it one of IndiGo’s worst nationwide breakdowns in recent memory.

As stranded passengers waited with no answers, NewsX continued its aggressive, on-ground reporting to expose the widening gap between the airline’s official claims and the grim reality inside the terminal.