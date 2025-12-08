LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav invoked his party’s recent Ayodhya victory during the Vande Mataram debate in the Lok Sabha, stating, “Inko dekh lijiye, our victory showed that people want change.” He used the remarks to target the BJP, arguing that the mandate reflected public dissatisfaction.

Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha
Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 8, 2025 15:19:06 IST

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted with humour and quick presence of mind when BJP-led NDA members interrupted his speech during the Lok Sabha discussion on Vande Mataram. He held the hand of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, who sat beside him, made him stand briefly and said, “Inko dekh leejiye. Baith jaaiye.” 

His gesture delivered a clear message because Awadhesh Prasad defeated the BJP from Faizabad, the constituency that includes Ayodhya, a key centre of the BJP’s Hindutva politics. Akhilesh said their victory showed that communal politics would not succeed in Uttar Pradesh.

Faizabad district was renamed Ayodhya by the Yogi Adityanath government, but the Lok Sabha seat retains the name Faizabad. The region has remained central to BJP’s political identity.

Days before the debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir for a flag-hoisting ceremony. 

The temple stands on the land where Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, and the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the dispute in 2019. Akhilesh used the Faizabad result to highlight changing voter sentiment in Uttar Pradesh, stressing that the INDIA bloc’s gains impacted the BJP’s national tally.

INDIA Bloc’s Victory in UP Becomes Key Talking Point

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc- mainly the SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh- won most of the state’s 80 seats. Their performance played a major role in preventing the BJP from securing a full majority on its own.

Since the results, Akhilesh has focused on Awadhesh Prasad’s win, treating it as a symbol of the new political shift. He has kept Prasad beside him on the front Opposition bench in the Lok Sabha, giving him prominence as the party’s senior-most Dalit leader. The move also highlights SP’s renewed focus on social coalitions.

Awadhesh Prasad’s Rise and SP’s PDA Strategy

Awadhesh Prasad belongs to the Pasi community, a major Dalit group in Uttar Pradesh. His prominence in the Lok Sabha aligns with the Samajwadi Party’s PDA strategy- Picchde (OBCs), Dalit (SCs), and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

Observers say Akhilesh’s emphasis on Prasad aims to challenge the BJP’s long-standing Hindutva plank, especially in Ayodhya. For decades, Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir movement shaped BJP’s rise from the 1980s onward. By showcasing Prasad’s victory in the heart of this narrative, Akhilesh signals a shift in the political equation and voter mood across Uttar Pradesh.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:19 PM IST
Tags: akhilesh yadavLok SabhaVande Mataram

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

