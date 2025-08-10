INS Tamal Visits Casablanca To Strengthen India-Morocco Naval Partnership

The Indian Navy’s newest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, concluded a three-day port visit to Casablanca in Morocco on Sunday, focusing on India’s maritime diplomacy and underlining the growing strategic and defence cooperation between the two countries.

INS Tamal’s Activity on Casablanca visit

In a Press release, the Ministry of Defence informed that INS Tamal is the third Indian Naval Ship in the last two years to visit Casablanca. During the port call from August 6 to 9, the crew of INS Tamal participated in a series of professional, cultural, and social engagements aiming at fostering closer collaboration with the Royal Moroccan Navy.

Focusing on the bilateral discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits, friendly sports fixtures, yoga sessions, and cultural exchanges, the visit celebrated the strong and growing Indo-Moroccan ties.

Commissioned in Russia on July 1, INS Tamal is transiting back to its Indian base via multiple European and Asian ports, advancing India’s maritime diplomacy and reinforcing bilateral ties. The ship’s crew interacted with several key figures in the Moroccan military establishment, including Captain Rachid Sadrhazi, Commander of the 1st Naval Base; Captain-Major Hasan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime Sector; Brigadier General Jamal Kaztouf, Delegated Commander of Weapons for the Casablanca Area; and Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, the Rear Admiral Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy.

India’s Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana, also visited the ship and engaged with both the Moroccan naval leadership and the Indian crew. As part of the ship’s departure activities, INS Tamal undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI.

The exercise further strengthened operational understanding and coordination between the two navies, highlighting their shared commitment to maritime security and cooperation. The Casablanca port call is a reflection of India’s broader commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Morocco and promoting regional maritime stability.

It provided a valuable opportunity for the two navies to share best practices and identify new areas for collaboration, the release further added. En route to her home base in India, the ship will visit multiple European and Asian ports, furthering bilateral ties across the spectrum. (ANI Inputs)

