"Inspiration for every Indian, especially youth": PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary on Sunday, calling him an inspiration to the youth.

Addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi recalled Bhagat Singh’s letter to the Britishers demanding a prisoner-of-war-like treatment.

The Prime Minister said, “Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature.”

“Before being hanged, he had written a letter to the British requesting a prisoner of war-like treatment from the British and that he and his associates be shot to death, rather than being hanged. He was very sensitive towards people’s sufferings,” he added.

Born on September 28, 1907, in a Punjabi Sikh family in the village of Banga, in Lyallpur district of Punjab, then part of British India and now Pakistan, Singh was a major figure in the country’s Independence movement of the early 20th century.

He was active in the revolutionary struggle from an early age and was briefly affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement.

Under the leadership of Singh, the Hindustan Republican Association was renamed the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which rose to new prominence in the Indian Independence movement and became a focus of public criticism.

Singh’s slogan of ‘Inquilab Zindadad’ still echoes in the minds of people. His political thoughts evolved from Gandhian nationalism to revolutionary Marxism.

On March 23, 1931, the freedom fighter was hanged to death in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the Martyr, saying that he consistently wrote against hate and divisive ideologies, expressing concern about inequality in society.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote that the freedom fighter’s patriotism was centred on equality and unity, which continued to remain an inspiration for Indians.

“The love for the country will not go away from the heart even after death. The fragrance of the country will also come from my soil. ~ Martyr Bhagat Singh.”

“Respectful tribute to the great freedom fighter, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji, who sacrificed everything for the Independence of the country, on his birth anniversary,” the post added.

“Bhagat Singh wrote consistently against hate and divisive ideology and expressed concern against inequality in society. His patriotism was centred on equality and unity, which will remain a source of inspiration for every Indian,” the post read. (ANI)

