Interim Report Finds No Mechanical Faults Found In The AI 171 Crash: Air India CEO

It has been a month since the tragic crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s preliminary report on the Air India AI171 crash has been released in the public domain now. Citing this report, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on July 14, said that the initial investigation into the deadly crash of the Dreamliner plane found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or its engines. In a communication marked to some selected Air India employees, the CEO said that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. According to the CEO, there was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll.

Airline Pilots’ Association Questions AAIB Report

The Airline Pilots Association has criticised the preliminary report and said that the investigation’s tone and direction is biased towards a pilot mistake. The pilot body insisted on a “fair, fact-based inquiry” and categorically rejected this presumption. The pilot’s body was also disappointed at the fact that the report was “leaked” to the media without any responsible official signature or attribution. The ALPA India said that there is a lack of transparency in the investigation because they are conducted secretly. According to the pilots’ body, such investigations undermine the credibility and the public trust. The pilot’s body also expressed concern over the fact that the qualified and experienced personnel, especially the line pilots were not included in the investigation team. The pilot’s body also mentioned a technical bulletin on possible fuel switch gate malfunctions which points to a mechanical issue being overlooked.

How many people died in the flight AI 171 crash?

Air India 171 flight crashed into a hostel complex in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad seconds after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the city on June 12, 2025. 241 people on board and several others in the hostel and on the ground were crashed.