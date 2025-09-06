Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday terminated former minister and senior party leader K.A. Sengottaiyan from his party assignments with immediate effect. Sengottaiyan, who was the AIADMK Organisational Secretary and Erode Urban District Secretary, was axed a day after he called for the re-induction of the expelled leaders for strengthening party unity.

On Friday, Sengottaiyan emphasized that the AIADMK would win elections once again only if those who had deserted the party were re-inducted. “If once again we get back those (factions) who deserted us, we can win the election. We should accept and induct those who deserted us,” he said, referring to the party’s consistent losses since 2016 under the rule of General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). Sengottaiyan also claimed that EPS had disowned the recommendations made by senior leaders after electoral defeats.

Sasikala’s comments on K.A. Sengottaiyan

Sengottaiyan’s statement received high backing from V.K. Sasikala, a personal assistant of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and one of the ousted leaders. Feting him, Sasikala stated that his unity call was the voice of AIADMK workers and the people of Tamil Nadu.Critics argue that Sengottaiyan’s exit is definitive proof of the internal battles within AIADMK, In particular between Sengottaiyan and EPS, both western Tamil Nadu leaders.

K.A. Sengottaiyan is a senior member of the AIADMK and a Tamil Nadu politician. Sengottaiyan was the Minister for School Education in the Tamil Nadu government and held portfolios as important as; Transport, Minister of Agriculture, and even Information Technology under Jayalalithaa’s rule.

Sengottaiyan also served as AIADMK Presidium Chairman and Headquarters Secretary hence he was a senior organisational party member too. He was also known for his three decades of loyalty to AIADMK and instrumental in making the party cohesive in western Tamil Nadu.

