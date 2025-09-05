Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, with security measures already being beefed up in the state. In anticipation of a potential visit, the Churachandpur district administration in Manipur has announced the entire district as a ‘No Drone Zone’.

Going by an order of District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S on September 4, drones flying, UAVs, balloons, or any other aerial vehicles will be forbidden if not sanctioned by the government. The order stated that the ban was a necessity to “strengthen security during the visit of the VVIP.” Any breach will attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other laws.

Manipur violence

The timing of the visit is very crucial: Manipur continues to suffer the effects of last year’s ethnic conflict when at least 258 people died, more than 60,000 were displaced from their homes, almost 4,800 houses were burned, and hundreds of religious sites defaced, according to official data. The Prime Minister will start in Mizoram, where he plans to inaugurate a rail project at Bairabi-Sairang, near Aizawl.

The Mizoram Chief Secretary has already held a review meeting with officials, police departments, and civic groups to ensure all preparations are finalized covering the workings of traffic management, security, and public participation. Following this, the PM Modi is likely to go to Manipur where he will be visiting the state for the first time since the ethnic violence in May 2023.

Before the visit, the Centre inked a new peace accord with Kuki factions in the “Suspension of Operations” (SoO) framework. The agreement permits Kuki camps to be relocated to hill tracts distant from Meitei areas, without compromising Manipur’s territorial integrity. In the meanwhile, the United Naga Council (UNC) has declared a trade blockade from September 8, against the revocation of the Free Movement Regime along the India-Myanmar border.

