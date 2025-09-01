LIVE TV
Multiple Arrests in Manipur: Police Nab Arms Traffickers, Drug Smugglers, and Insurgents

Multiple Arrests in Manipur: Police Nab Arms Traffickers, Drug Smugglers, and Insurgents

Manipur Police and security forces launched statewide operations, arresting arms traffickers, drug smugglers, and insurgents. Seizures included rifles, pistols, ammunition, WY tablets, and brown sugar. The crackdown highlights intensified efforts to curb trafficking and insurgent networks.

Two members of the Arambai Tenggol (AT) were arrested by Manipur Police in Imphal West district. (Image Credit - Manipur Police)
Two members of the Arambai Tenggol (AT) were arrested by Manipur Police in Imphal West district. (Image Credit - Manipur Police)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Published: September 1, 2025 15:07:00 IST

Manipur Police and security forces have carried out a series of successful operations across the state, resulting in the arrest of arms traffickers, drug smugglers, and active insurgents linked to proscribed outfits.

On August 30, Manipur Police arrested two members of the Arambai Tenggol (AT) from Imphal West district. The accused were identified as Laishram Tondomba Singh (27) of Thoubal district and Tourangbam Amarjit Meitei (20) alias Yaima of Thoubal district.

They were found in possession of a large cache of arms and ammunition intended for weapon trafficking and unlawful activities. The seized items include:

7 HK33 Rifles

2 M4A1 Carbine guns

2 Glock .45 Auto pistols with four magazines

28 empty HK33 Rifle magazines

8 empty M4A1 Carbine magazines

100 rounds of .45 ammunition

4 mobile handsets, 2 wallets with ₹4,430 in cash, Aadhaar cards, luggage bags, and a four-wheeler.

Both have been remanded to nine days of police custody for further investigation.

Drug Smugglers Held in Tengnoupal

On August 31, security forces apprehended two drug smugglers at Tengnoupal Naka Check Post under Tengnoupal Police Station. The accused were identified as Jahiya Khan (25) and Md Zamir Khan (23), both residents of Moreh. From their possession, security forces recovered 3.387 kg of WY tablets along with a four-wheeler.

Brown Sugar Seizure in Churachandpur

The same day, police arrested two more drug smugglers in Churachandpur district. The accused, Mr. Paokholal (53) and Mr. Kamkholal alias Lalpu (43), were nabbed by Singhat Police Station personnel. Based on their disclosures, security forces recovered 24 soap cases of brown sugar from different locations within the Singhat PS jurisdiction.

Insurgents Linked to PREPAK (PRO) Arrested

In a crackdown on insurgent groups, police arrested two active cadres of PREPAK (PRO) on August 31.

Laishram Suranjoy Singh (39) alias Lamkhonba alias Apat was arrested from Takhel Awang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East.

Phuritshabam Dharmaraj Singh (25) alias Phirepa alias Angangjao alias Nanao was arrested from Khonghampat Mantri Leikai under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West. A wallet containing an Aadhaar card was seized from his possession.

Coordinated Crackdown

The series of arrests underscore the intensified efforts of Manipur Police and security agencies to curb arms trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and insurgent activities across the state. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to trace wider networks involved in these illegal activities.

Multiple Arrests in Manipur: Police Nab Arms Traffickers, Drug Smugglers, and Insurgents

