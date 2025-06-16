Is There A Rift Between Lawrence Bishnoi And Goldy Brar? Cracks Between Gangsters Over Anmol Bishnoi

A significant rift has surfaced between infamous gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, triggering concerns among central intelligence and state police forces.

The split is seen as a potential catalyst for internal gang conflicts and changes in criminal alliances.

Sources Confirm Bishnoi-Brar Fallout Over Anmol’s Case

According to a report by The Indian Express, Bishnoi—currently jailed in Gujarat’s Sabarmati prison—is upset with Brar and fellow gangster Sachin Godara for failing to support his brother Anmol in the US.

Brar, believed to be operating from the US, allegedly didn’t assist with Anmol’s bail, leading to his release with an ankle monitor.

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi and Why Does He Matter

Anmol, 25, was detained in November 2024 by US immigration officials for using fake documents. He is linked to the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and was reportedly involved in the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in 2023.

The fallout has led both gangsters to form new alliances. Goldy Brar is now working with Azerbaijan-based gangster Rohit Godara, while Lawrence Bishnoi is reportedly aligned with Canada-based Noni Rana.

These realignments are complicating the crime tracking operations for police across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

US-Based Noni Rana Joins Bishnoi Camp

Investigations reveal that Noni Rana (aka Surya Pratap), brother of Haryana gangster Kala Rana, has been managing extortion and criminal activities on behalf of Bishnoi from the US. His involvement has deepened the network’s international reach.

Last month, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder of businessman Harjit Singh outside his Mississauga office in Canada. Interestingly, they omitted Lawrence Bishnoi’s name in their public claim, signalling a definitive split.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Expanding Crime Empire

In the past three years, Bishnoi has been repeatedly linked to high-profile crimes, including multiple threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He also crafted a vast gang network by forming partnerships with gangsters from multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Amid the rising international dimension of Bishnoi’s operations, Canada has alleged ties between Indian government agents and the Bishnoi gang in relation to terror activities—claims India has strongly rejected.

The recent feud between Bishnoi and Brar was reportedly discussed in a high-level meeting involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and senior police officials from four Indian states. The growing instability within gang ranks is now under close scrutiny.