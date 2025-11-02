LIVE TV
ISRO's LVM3-M5 Successfully Launches GSAT-7R: Here's How Much the Mission Cost India

India’s ISRO successfully launched GSAT-7R (CMS-03) aboard the LVM3-M5 from Sriharikota. The advanced communication satellite reportedly cost around ₹1,589 crore (around 225 million USD), strengthening India’s defense and naval communication network.

Published: November 2, 2025 18:20:10 IST

On November 2, 2025, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a major milestone when it launched GSAT-7R, India’s heaviest communication satellite, aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket. The successful launch signified a great advancement in India’s space capability and enhanced India’s strategic communication network.

About the GSAT-7R Satellite and Launch

GSAT-7R, also known as CMS-03, weighs around 4,410 kgs, which is the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from Indian soil. Specifically, GSAT-7R is intended to the Indian Navy’s modern communications needs, extending across its vast oceanic region, the entire Indian landmass, and strategic maritime zones. The satellite has multi-band transponders that facilitate seamless voice, data, and video links for naval ships, submarines, and aircraft, allowing for increased maritime domain awareness and security for the country.\

The satellite was launched from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre by a rocket called LVM3-M5 (also ‘Bahubali’ due to its heavy-lift capability) at 5:26 PM IST for GTO (geosynchronous transfer orbit).

Cost and Contribution Ot the Mission

Aside from furthering India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) movement in space technology, the entire cost of the GSAT-7R mission was around ₹1,589 crore (roughly 225 million USD) that represented the cost of the satellite development, launch, and infrastructure. Investing in sophisticated technology illustrates India’s resolve to enhance its defense communication platforms and broaden its strategic horizon.

Future Outlook

The successful launch of GSAT-7R enables more indigenous heavy lift satellite missions serving various sectors such as defense, telecommunications, and disaster management. GSAT-7R enhances communication coverage and security which establishes India’s capacity as a leading country in space technology in the Indo Pacific.

In conclusion, the GSAT-7R mission illustrates India’s capacity for advanced, research and development capabilities in space technology asserting a key development in national security and technology advancement.

Mission cost and details are based on preliminary estimates and publicly available reports from ISRO and reputed media sources. Final figures may vary after official confirmation from the Department of Space.

QUICK LINKS