IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala

Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh.

Raj Kiran Bathula/ Hyderabad.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called for its Information Technology Wing to play a decisive role in strengthening the party and countering what it described as “false propaganda” by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies. Addressing the YSRCP IT Wing meeting at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy emphasized the importance of building a strong, organized digital front to amplify the vision of Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The meeting witnessed the participation of IT Wing President Poshireddy Sunil, Working President Chityala Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, IT district presidents, along with senior leaders Gudivada Amarnath, Lella Appi Reddy, Pudi Srihari, Alluri Sambasiva Reddy, Talari Rangaiah, TJR Sudhakar Babu, and Davuluri Dorababu, among others.

Sajjala underlined that in the current political scenario, technology has become a powerful weapon. He stressed that the IT Wing must effectively communicate the party’s policies, achievements, and vision to both the cadre and the public. “It is encouraging that constructive discussions are taking place on how to build efficient communication systems. Our priority should be to develop mechanisms that rebut lies and misinformation swiftly and strongly,” he remarked.

Calling for an integrated approach, Sajjala said all active members working in the IT Wing must be brought onto a single digital grid to ensure coordinated communication. He added that committees within the party should be formed with clear responsibilities and well-defined roles, enabling every member to contribute meaningfully.

Highlighting the need for an organized structure, Sajjala suggested forming a state-level task force to coordinate between different departments of the IT Wing. He said the objective should be not just to defend the party but also to proactively project YSRCP’s welfare programs and development agenda.

“With focus, dedication, and teamwork, we can counter misinformation campaigns and ensure YS Jagan’s vision reaches every household,” Sajjala concluded, urging IT Wing cadres to remain united and disciplined.

