LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala

IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called for its Information Technology Wing to play a decisive role in strengthening the party. YSRCP has also called for its IT Wing to counter what it described as “false propaganda” by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, General Secretary, YSR Congress Party (Photo Credit- x.com/SRKRSajjala)
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, General Secretary, YSR Congress Party (Photo Credit- x.com/SRKRSajjala)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 3, 2025 17:09:03 IST

Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh.

Raj Kiran Bathula/ Hyderabad.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has called for its Information Technology Wing to play a decisive role in strengthening the party and countering what it described as “false propaganda” by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies. Addressing the YSRCP IT Wing meeting at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy emphasized the importance of building a strong, organized digital front to amplify the vision of Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The meeting witnessed the participation of IT Wing President Poshireddy Sunil, Working President Chityala Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, IT district presidents, along with senior leaders Gudivada Amarnath, Lella Appi Reddy, Pudi Srihari, Alluri Sambasiva Reddy, Talari Rangaiah, TJR Sudhakar Babu, and Davuluri Dorababu, among others.

Sajjala underlined that in the current political scenario, technology has become a powerful weapon. He stressed that the IT Wing must effectively communicate the party’s policies, achievements, and vision to both the cadre and the public. “It is encouraging that constructive discussions are taking place on how to build efficient communication systems. Our priority should be to develop mechanisms that rebut lies and misinformation swiftly and strongly,” he remarked.

Calling for an integrated approach, Sajjala said all active members working in the IT Wing must be brought onto a single digital grid to ensure coordinated communication. He added that committees within the party should be formed with clear responsibilities and well-defined roles, enabling every member to contribute meaningfully.

Highlighting the need for an organized structure, Sajjala suggested forming a state-level task force to coordinate between different departments of the IT Wing. He said the objective should be not just to defend the party but also to proactively project YSRCP’s welfare programs and development agenda.

“With focus, dedication, and teamwork, we can counter misinformation campaigns and ensure YS Jagan’s vision reaches every household,” Sajjala concluded, urging IT Wing cadres to remain united and disciplined.

Also read: YSRCP Slams Coalition’s Silence on VSP Privatization, Vows Action Plan

Tags: TDPys jagan mohan reddyYSRCP

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala
IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala
IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala
IT Wing Must Lead In Countering Propaganda, Strengthening YSRCP: Sajjala

QUICK LINKS