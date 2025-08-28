LIVE TV
Home > India > J-K: Fire in Kishtwar leaves 7 injured, damages 6 houses

J-K: Fire in Kishtwar leaves 7 injured, damages 6 houses

A massive fire in Kishtwar damaged six houses and injured seven people, with four critically injured shifted to GMC Doda. MLA Shagun Parihar termed the incident unfortunate, confirming the blaze is under control. Authorities are monitoring the situation.

Massive Fire in Kishtwar (Image Credit- X/ @CNSKashmir)
Massive Fire in Kishtwar (Image Credit- X/ @CNSKashmir)

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 28, 2025 02:44:33 IST

Officials reported that a massive fire erupted in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six houses and injuring seven people. Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh stated that four critically injured were shifted from the District Hospital to Government Medical College, Doda. 

In an interview with ANI, Yudhveer Singh stated, “Eight people injured in the Kishtwar fire were admitted to the District Hospital. Four of them, in critical condition, have been shifted to Government Medical College, Doda.”

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar termed the incident “unfortunate,” confirming that the blaze, which engulfed around six houses and injured seven people, has now been brought under control.

Authorities said further details are awaited. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: Kishtwar fireMassive fire in Kishtwar

