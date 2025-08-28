J-K: Fire in Kishtwar leaves 7 injured, damages 6 houses

Officials reported that a massive fire erupted in Kishtwar on Wednesday, damaging six houses and injuring seven people. Medical Superintendent Yudhveer Singh stated that four critically injured were shifted from the District Hospital to Government Medical College, Doda.

In an interview with ANI, Yudhveer Singh stated, “Eight people injured in the Kishtwar fire were admitted to the District Hospital. Four of them, in critical condition, have been shifted to Government Medical College, Doda.”

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar termed the incident “unfortunate,” confirming that the blaze, which engulfed around six houses and injured seven people, has now been brought under control.

Authorities said further details are awaited. (Inputs from ANI)

