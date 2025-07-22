When Jagdeep Dhankhar Schooled Jaya Bachchan On Decorum In Rajya Sabha: ‘I Don’t Want Schooling’ Video Goes Viral

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar shocked many by stepping down from his post at the age of 74. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he said he was resigning on medical advice and would be focusing on his health going forward. His resignation took effect immediately.

Dhankhar’s Final Day in Office Ends with a Stir

Before resigning, Dhankhar spent a full day in the Rajya Sabha, where he administered the oath to eight new members. But his farewell didn’t pass quietly — as his name began trending online again, so did a moment many haven’t forgotten.

It was his now-famous verbal clash with actress and MP Jaya Bachchan that made fresh rounds on social media. Known for his blunt style and sharp comebacks, Dhankhar often found himself in fiery exchanges — and this one, in particular, left an impression.

Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan Spar Over ‘Tone’ and Decorum

The spat erupted when Jaya Bachchan objected to Dhankhar’s tone during a session. She said it felt dismissive and inappropriate. But Dhankhar wasn’t having it. He responded instantly, saying, “I don’t want a schooling!” and went on to lecture her about parliamentary conduct.

“You may be a celebrity (but) you have to understand the decorum…” he told her, as the mood in the Rajya Sabha turned tense. He waved for calm, repeatedly urging her to sit down as the noise in the chamber grew louder.

Jaya’s Opening Line Adds Fuel to the Fire

Jaya had started her comments with a not-so-subtle jab, saying, “Sir, I, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan… want to say this…” drawing chuckles from the benches. She continued, “I am an actor. I understand body language and expression… but your tone is not acceptable. We are colleagues, sir…”

She hadn’t finished her point when Dhankhar cut her off. “Jayaji, take your seat… take your seat…” he said over and over again, trying to gain control of the House. The atmosphere was tense, and members from both sides looked on as the situation escalated.

Respect, Celebrity, and the Limits of Power

What followed was one of Dhankhar’s most talked-about rebukes. “Jayaji, you have earned a great reputation. (But) you know the actor is subject to the director… I don’t want a schooling. I am a person who has gone out of the way… and you say ‘my tone’?”

His voice rose as he waved off further argument, saying, “No… no… enough of this. No. You can’t have it. No… Not at all… I will not hear it.” He closed the matter firmly, adding, “You may be anybody… you may be a celebrity (but) you have to understand the decorum.”

Watch: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’s statement, says, “You have earned a great reputation. You know, an actor is subject to the director. You have not seen what I see from here every day…” pic.twitter.com/ozwXADQbpd — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2024

Even as Dhankhar steps away from public office, this fiery moment remains one of the highlights of his term — a reminder of how personal pride and public roles can collide on the political stage.

