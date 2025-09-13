Jairam Ramesh calls PM Modi's Manipur visit a "farce"

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Congress General Secretary in-Charge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Manipur, saying it would be a “farce” rather than a “force for peace and harmony.”

He said that it has been confirmed that PM Modi would spend less than three hours in the state.

“So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce,” Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Earlier on September 7, the Congress MP had shared a newspaper clipping about preparations for PM Modi’s visit. “The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours–yes just 3 hours–in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?” Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

He further said, “This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months,” the Rajya Sabha MP’s post read earlier, talking about the violence in the state which was going on for over 2 years. Sept 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to furthering the inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid. The projects being inaugurated include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and the New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, a unique all-women’s market in various districts.”

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

He will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women’s market, in 4 districts.

PM Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore. (ANI)

